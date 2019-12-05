Four mat wins and four forfeits led the Sun Prairie wrestling team to a season-opening 43-30 non-conference dual win over visiting Monona Grove/McFarland on Tuesday at Sun Prairie Field House.
Dominic Brown got the Cardinals’ season started off on the right foot, pinning MGM’s Connor Fraisier in 2 minutes, 53 seconds at 182 pounds.
At 120, sophomore Alex Yelk held off Blare Wood, 8-6, while junior Ryan Rivest earned a 12-0 major decision over Monona Grove/McFarland’s Gabe Roderick at 132.
Senior Richard Quintana earned Sun Prairie’s final win on the mat, pinning Cade Rux in 1:29.
Sun Prairie’s Emily Tess (106), Quinn Hess (145), Kyle Kaltenberg (170) and Brendan Shannon (195) received forfeit decisions.
UP NEXT
Sun Prairie will compete in the Papermaker Invitational in Kimberly Saturday. Wrestling begins at 8 a.m.
SUN PRAIRIE 43
MONONA GROVE/MCFARLAND 30
106 — Tess, SP, received forfeit.
113 — Denman, MGM, pinned B. Quintana, SP, 2:55.
120 — Yelk, SP, dec. Wood, MGM, 8-6.
126 — Weaver, MGM, pinned Rossmiller, SP, 3:02.
132 — Rivest, SP, maj. dec. Roderick, MGM, 12-0.
138 — R. Quintana, SP, pinned Rux, MGM, 1:29.
145 — Hess, SP, received forfeit.
152 — Gunderson, MGM, pinned Stroede, SP, 1:34.
160 — Double forfeit.
*170 — Kaltenberg, SP, received forfeit.
182 — Brown, SP, pinned Fraiser, MGM, 2:53.
195 — Shannon, SP, received forfeit.
220 — Switzerm, MGM, pinned Moore, SP, 2:19.
285 — Schlicht, MGM, pinned Eull, SP, :41.
*starting weight
