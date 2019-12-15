JJ’s Club Wrestling Youth Team won in the Watertown Youth Wrestling Tournament this past Sunday.
JJ’s sent 17 wrestlers who placed in the tournament contributing to a team score of 248 points. This was enough to edge out host Watertown Wrestling Club by 13 points to take first place as a team.
There were 17 other teams who scored more than 100 points, and 56 total teams who scored 10 points or more in this tournament.
The following individual JJ’s Wrestlers placed in their brackets:
FIRST
Mason Campbell
Sophia DeZiel
Gavin Grote
Romeo Jansen
Nolan Kemp
Roberto Quintana
Owen Voeck
SECOND
Jacey Hinsa
THIRD
Niko DeZiel
Jacey Hinsa
OTHERS
Ashton Callaway
Taryn Callaway
Otis Canty
Alex DeZiel
Jack Ireland
Jett Ireland
Jaxon Tuchalski
Xavier Valdes
