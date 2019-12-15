JJ'S WRESTLERS
JJ’s Club Wrestling Youth Team won the Watertown Tournament on Sunday. Pictured above are with the first-place tropher are (from left to right): Tucker Campbell, Nolan Kemp, Owen Voeck, Romeo Jansen and Mason Campbell.

 Contributed

JJ’s Club Wrestling Youth Team won in the Watertown Youth Wrestling Tournament this past Sunday.

JJ’s sent 17 wrestlers who placed in the tournament contributing to a team score of 248 points. This was enough to edge out host Watertown Wrestling Club by 13 points to take first place as a team.

There were 17 other teams who scored more than 100 points, and 56 total teams who scored 10 points or more in this tournament.

The following individual JJ’s Wrestlers placed in their brackets:

FIRST

Mason Campbell

Sophia DeZiel

Gavin Grote

Romeo Jansen

Nolan Kemp

Roberto Quintana

Owen Voeck

SECOND

Jacey Hinsa

THIRD

Niko DeZiel

Jacey Hinsa

OTHERS

Ashton Callaway

Taryn Callaway

Otis Canty

Alex DeZiel

Jack Ireland

Jett Ireland

Jaxon Tuchalski

Xavier Valdes

