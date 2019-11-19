Freshman Marie Outlay scored five of her 18 points in the final 23 seconds of regulation, including two free throws that sent the game to overtime before Sun Prairie held off Monona Grove, 67-64, in the season opener Tuesday night.
Outlay was fouled with 0.7 seconds while attempting a game-winning 3-pointer, and after missing the first drained the next two to tie the score at 62 and send it to overtime. There, the Cardinals outscored the Silver Eagles 5-2.
Sun Prairie rallied back from a 12-point deficit, finishing regulation on a 15-3 run.
Junior Jazzanay Seymore led all scorers with 22 points.
Freshman Taylor Moreau paced Monona Grove with 16, including four of the Silver Eagles’ 13 3-pointers.
Sun Prairie hosts Madison Memorial in its Big Eight Conference opener Saturday. Tipoff is 7:15 p.m. from Sun Prairie Field House.
SUN PRAIRIE 67, MONONA GROVE 64 (OT)
Monona Grove 27 35 2 — 64
Sun Prairie 28 34 5 — 67
Monona Grove (fg-ft-pts) — Goke 2-2-8, Nelson 1-3-5, Hinson 0-2-2, Christiansen 1-0-2, Gorton 2-2-7, Yundt 3-0-9, Curran 2-0-6, Zank 3-2-11, Moreau 4-4-16. Totals — 17-15-64.
Sun Prairie (fg-ft-pts) — Antony 1-4-6, Rademacher 3-2-8, Radlund 0-1-1, Rae 2-1-7, Strey 1-0-2, Alexander 1-0-2, Outlay 6-3-18, Seymore 6-8-22. Totals — 20-19-67.
3-point goals — MG 13 (Moreau 4, Yundt 3, Goke 2, Curran 2, Gorton 1, Zank 1); SP 7 (Outlay 3, Rae 2, Seymore 2). Total fouls — MG 24; SP 21. FTM — MG 7; SP 18. Fouled Out — Nelson; Radlund.
JV — MG 42, SP 34.
