OCONOMOWOC — Turn the page. That’s what the Sun Prairie girls basketball team must do following Tuesday’s 61-39 non-conference road defeat to Oconomowoc.
The Cardinals (7-3), ranked No. 9 in the first Associated Press Division 1 poll, were never in the game against the Raccoons (9-2), falling behind 42-10 at halftime and never recovering.
“We shot just 11.3 percent (from the field) and were only 3-for-12 on free throws,” said Sun Prairie head coach John Olson, whose team finished just 25 percent from the field and 34 percent from the free throw line. “We had really good looks, they just weren’t going down.”
Sun Prairie didn’t have an answer for Oconomowoc’s Olivia Sobczak. The 6-foot Minnesota recruit scored a game-high 25 points, including the 1,000th of her career.
While the Cardinals had an off night shooting, Oconomowoc
made 22-of-24 free throws. Sun Prairie was just 8-of-23 at the stripe.
No SP player reached double figures. Junior Jazzanay Seymore led the way with nine points, while freshman Avree Antony chipped in eight.
“It was not a good night,” Olson said. “What you do is take it as a learning experience.”
It was the Cardinals’ lowest point total since a 58-37 loss to New Berlin Eisenhower on Dec. 28, 2018.
UP NEXT
Sun Prairie will need to refocus as Middleton (10-1, 6-1) comes to town tonight in a showdown of Big Eight Conference second-place teams. Both are 6-1 and trail Madison Memorial by one game.
“We want to stay in second place, that’s our main focus right now,” said Olson.
The Cardinals then Madison West (1-9, 0-7) Saturday.
Both Big Eight Conference tipoffs are planned for 7:15 p.m. at Sun Prairie Field House.
OCONOMOWOC 61, SUN PRAIRIE 39
Sun Prairie 10 29 — 39
Oconomowoc 42 19 — 61
Sun Prairie (fg-ft-pts) — Rae 2-0-6, Strey 0-2-2, Auston 2-0-5, Seymore 4-1-9, Outlay 1-0-3, Antony 3-1-8, Alexander 0-3-3, Kostelnik 1-1-3. Totals — 13 8-23 39.
Oconomowoc — Cleary 2-0-5, Rupnow 3-2-10, McArthey 1-2-4, Gricius 1-2-4, Sobczak 6-12-25, Helwig 2-2-7, Stuckey 1-2-4, Hall 1-0-2. Totals — 17 22-24 61.
3-point goals — SP 5 (Rae 2, Auston 1, Outlay 1, Antony 1),) (Rupnow 2, Cleary 1, Sobczak 1, Helwig 1). Total fouls — SP 16, O 19.
