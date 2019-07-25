The Sun Prairie Piranhas continue to dominate in the pool earning a pair of wins over the last week, improving to 7-0 in summer meets.
The local youth swim team will complete its season at the Tri-County Conference Meet, to be held this Saturday and Sunday in Baraboo.
PIRANHAS 389,
SPRING GREEN DOLPHINS 272
Girls’ 8 & Under Results: 25 Meter Freestyle 1st Lily Ries 3rd Hailey Diers. 50 Meter Freestyle 1st Lily Ries 2nd Breeley Hastings 3rd Claire Rundahl. 25 Meter Backstroke 1st Hailey Diers 2nd Lily Ries 3rd Stella Hague. 25 Meter Breaststroke 1st Claire Rundahl 2nd Norah Quinton. 25 Meter Butterfly 2nd Breeley Hastings 3rd Hailey Diers. 100 Meter Freestyle Relay 1st Stella Hague, Josephine Peterson, Hattie Ries, Hailey Diers 3rd Johanna Ray, Jersey Melrose, Zoe Belken, Lillian Thornburgh. 100 Meter Medley Relay 1st Lily Ries, Breeley Hastings, Claire Rundahl, Jordan Maselter 3rd Brooklynn Grundahl, Tegan Finkler, Natalie Brandl, Molly Mommaerts.
Girls’ 9-10 Results: 50 Meter Freestyle 2nd Adelynn Harms 3rd Sydney Grundahl. 100 Meter Freestyle 1st Vivian Paske 2nd Mackenzie Hastings 3rd Braenna Stampf. 50 Meter Backstroke 2nd Braenna Stampf 3rd Sydney Grundahl. 50 Meter Breaststroke 1st Vivian Paske 2nd Nadine Zamane 3rd Lilaney Mueller. 50 Meter Butterfly 1st Adelynn Harms 2nd Nadine Zamane. 100 Meter IM 2nd Vivian Paske 3rd Adelynn Harms. 200 Meter Freestyle Relay 1st Lilaney Mueller, Gabrielle Gearing, Madeline Kublank, Michaela Loess 3rd Jenna Waltz, Montana Berry, Emila Fargen, Faith Watson. 200 Meter Medley Relay 1st Sydney Grundahl, Vivian Paske, Adelynn Harms, Mackenzie Hastings 3rd Braenna Stampf, Raesana Maughan, Nadine Zamane, Madeline Mechels.
Girls’ 11-12 Results: 50 Meter Freestyle 1st Lainee Diers 3rd Lila Gunnink. 100 Meter Freestyle 1st Hattie Hessling 2nd Lila Gunnink. 50 Meter Backstroke 1st Lila Gunnink 3rd Sophie Diers. 50 Meter Breaststroke 2nd Sophie Diers 3rd Emma Koziel. 50 Meter Butterfly 1st Lainee Diers 2nd Hattie Hessling 3rd Emma Koziel. 100 Meter IM 1st Hattie Hessling 2nd Lainee Diers 3rd Sophie Diers. 200 Meter Freestyle Relay 1st Lainee Diers, Jada Danielson, Rachel Leary, Hattie Hessling 2nd Emily Sydow, Lily Van De Wiel, Libby Emerick, Abigail Koziel. 200 Meter Medley Relay 1st Lila Gunnink, Samantha Camp, Sophie Diers, Rachel Leary 3rd Jada Danielson, Emily Sydow, Emma Koziel, Lily Van De Wiel.
Girls’ 13-14 Results: 50 Meter Freestyle 2nd Ellie Reeder 3rd Grace Kline. 200 Meter Freestyle 1st Ellie Reeder 3rd Mikaiya Stampf. 50 Meter Backstroke 1st Joss Hoffman 2nd Mikaiya Stampf. 50 Meter Breaststroke 2nd Abby Snook. 50 Meter Butterfly 1st Joss Hoffman 2nd Abby Snook. 100 Meter IM 1st Abby Snook 2nd Joss Hoffman. 200 Meter Freestyle Relay 2nd Grace Kline, Cecelia Bub, Mara Shepard, Ellie Reeder. 200 Meter Medley Relay 2nd Joss Hoffman, Ellie Reeder, Sydney Camp, Abby Snook 3rd Mikaiya Stampf, Cecelia Bub, Mara Shepard, Grace Kline.
Women’s 15-18 Results: 50 Meter Freestyle 1st Bella Snook. 200 Meter Freestyle 1st Bella Snook 2nd Hannah Zander. 50 Meter Backstroke 1st Bella Snook 2nd Nora Van De Wiel 3rd Kaitlynn Neuman. 50 Meter Breaststroke 2nd Nora Van De Wiel 3rd Jenna Claas. 50 Meter Butterfly 3rd Hannah Zander. 100 Meter IM 2nd Hannah Zander 3rd Kaitlynn Neuman. 200 Meter Freestyle Relay 1st Nora Van De Wiel, Sydney Zander, Annie Fonfara, Bella Snook. 200 Meter Medley Relay 2nd Kelsey Neuman, Hannah Zander, Kaitlynn Neuman, Sydney Zander.
Boys’ 8 & Under Results: 25 Meter Freestyle 3rd Caleb Johll-Bayliss. 50 Meter Freestyle 3rd Joseph Stephenson. 25 Meter Backstroke 3rd Jax Richard. 25 Meter Breaststroke 2nd Caleb Johll-Bayliss. 25 Meter Butterfly 2nd Jax Richard.
Boys’ 9-10 Results: 50 Meter Freestyle 2nd Jett Richard 3rd Holden Hessling. 100 Meter Freestyle 2nd Jett Richard 3rd Holden Hessling. 50 Meter Backstroke 2nd Jett Richard 3rd Camden Johll-Bayliss. 50 Meter Breaststroke 2nd Camden Johll-Bayliss 3rd Vaughn Stolte. 50 Meter Butterfly 1st Holden Hessling 3rd Trenton Liegel. 100 Meter IM 2nd Camden Johll-Bayliss. 200 Meter Freestyle Relay 2nd Vaughn Stolte, Logan Stephenson, Ryker Vander Werff, Trenton Liegel. 200 Meter Medley Relay 2nd Camden Johll-Bayliss, Soren Eisner, Holden Hessling, Jett Richard 3rd Alex Ruttencutter, Charles Ledden, Keegan Shields, Logan Stephenson.
Boys’ 11-12 Results: 50 Meter Freestyle 1st Elijah Gunnink 3rd Owen Wagner. 100 Meter Freestyle 1st Coby Zander 3rd Owen Acker. 50 Meter Backstroke 1st Coby Zander 2nd Elijah Gunnink. 50 Meter Breaststroke 2nd Jaxon Johll-Bayliss 3rd Owen Acker. 50 Meter Butterfly 2nd Owen Wagner 3rd Jaxon Johll-Bayliss. 100 Meter IM 2nd Tyler Johll-Bayliss 3rd Andrew Schulz. 200 Meter Freestyle Relay 2nd Tyler Johll-Bayliss, Andrew Schulz, Benjamin Geiszler, Owen Wagner. 200 Meter Medley Relay 1st Coby Zander, Jaxon Johll-Bayliss, Elijah Gunnink, Owen Acker.
Boys’ 13-14 Results: 50 Meter Freestyle 1st Gus Schasker 2nd Jackson Deminsky. 200 Meter Freestyle 1st Gus Schasker 2nd Jackson Deminsky. 50 Meter Backstroke 3rd Mylerson Maughan. 50 Meter Breaststroke 1st Gus Schasker 3rd Riley Melum. 50 Meter Butterfly 1st Jackson Deminsky 2nd Mylerson Maughan. 100 Meter IM 3rd Riley Melum. 200 Meter Medley Relay 2nd Mylerson Maughan, Riley Melum, Jackson Deminsky, Gus Schasker.
Men’s 15-18 Results: 50 Meter Freestyle 1st Cade Roggenbauer 3rd Harper Stolte. 200 Meter Freestyle 1st Nathan Halbach 2nd Harper Stolte 3rd Johnathan Perko. 50 Meter Backstroke 2nd Cade Roggenbauer 3rd Campbell Sullivan. 50 Meter Breaststroke 1st Jesse Hammes 3rd Harper Stolte. 50 Meter Butterfly 1st Nathan Halbach 3rd Campbell Sullivan. 100 Meter IM 1st Nathan Halbach 3rd Cade Roggenbauer. 200 Meter Freestyle Relay 1st Jesse Hammes, Johnathan Perko, Logan Reeder, Harper Stolte. 200 Meter Medley Relay 1st Campbell Sullivan, Nathan Halbach, Cade Roggenbauer, Logan Reeder 2nd Jesse Hammes, Connor Tjugum, Johnathan Perko, Cole Breyer.
INVITATIONAL AT MOUNT HOREB
Girls’ 8 & Under Results: 25 Meter Freestyle 1st Jordan Maselter 2nd Josephine Peterson 3rd Lillian Thornburgh. 50 Meter Freestyle 1st Josephine Peterson 2nd Hattie Ries. 25 Meter Backstroke 1st Hattie Ries 2nd Kyah Miller 3rd Natalie Brandl. 25 Meter Breaststroke 1st Molly Mommaerts 2nd Brooklynn Grundahl 3rd Tegan Finkler. 25 Meter Butterfly 1st Natalie Brandl 2nd Kyah Miller 3rd Josephine Peterson.
Girls’ 9-10 Results: 50 Meter Freestyle 1st Nadine Zamane 2nd Michaela Loess. 100 Meter Freestyle 1st Braenna Stampf 2nd Michaela Loess. 50 Meter Backstroke 1st Braenna Stampf 2nd Michaela Loess 3rd Gabrielle Gearing. 50 Meter Breaststroke 1st Nadine Zamane 3rd Madeline Kublank. 50 Meter Butterfly 1st Nadine Zamane 2nd Raesana Maughan. 100 Meter IM 1st Braenna Stampf 2nd Veda Froeming.
Girls’ 11-12 Results: 50 Meter Freestyle 1st Libby Emerick 3rd Emma Isaak. 100 Meter Freestyle 1st Libby Emerick 2nd Abigail Koziel. 50 Meter Backstroke 1st Layla Schneider 2nd Libby Emerick 3rd Emma Hando. 50 Meter Breaststroke 1st Abigail Koziel. 50 Meter Butterfly 1st Isabel Arriola 3rd Emma Isaak. 100 Meter IM 1st Layla Schneider 2nd Rory Sullivan 3rd Abigail Koziel.
Girls’ 13-14 Results: 50 Meter Freestyle 1st Mara Shepard 2nd Riley McLaughlin 3rd Johanna Komberec. 200 Meter Freestyle 1st Grace Kline. 50 Meter Backstroke 1st Grace Kline 2nd Cecelia Bub. 50 Meter Breaststroke 1st Paige Augustine 2nd Johanna Komberec 3rd Julia DeBoer. 50 Meter Butterfly 1st Riley McLaughlin 2nd Mara Shepard 3rd Megan Koop. 100 Meter IM 1st Grace Kline 2nd Johanna Komberec 3rd Mara Shepard.
Women’s 15-18 Results: 50 Meter Freestyle 3rd Kelsey Neuman. 50 Meter Backstroke 1st Kelsey Neuman. 50 Meter Butterfly 2nd Kelsey Neuman.
Boys’ 8 & Under Results: 25 Meter Breaststroke 1st Brandon Stephenson.
Boys’ 9-10 Results: 50 Meter Freestyle 1st Trenton Liegel. 100 Meter Freestyle 3rd Keegan Shields. 50 Meter Backstroke 2nd Alex Ruttencutter 3rd Dwyer White. 50 Meter Breaststroke 1st Trenton Liegel 2nd Dwyer White 3rd Logan Stephenson. 50 Meter Butterfly 1st Trenton Liegel 3rd Keegan Shields. 100 Meter IM 3rd Everett O’Connor.
Boys’ 11-12 Results: 50 Meter Freestyle 1st Samuel Olson 2nd Owen Wagner. 100 Meter Freestyle 1st Gavin LaBeau 2nd Owen Wagner 3rd Noah Stephenson. 50 Meter Backstroke 1st Gavin LaBeau. 50 Meter Breaststroke 2nd Gavin LaBeau 3rd Samuel Olson. 50 Meter Butterfly 1st Samuel Olson. 100 Meter IM 1st Owen Wagner.
Boys’ 13-14 Results: 50 Meter Backstroke 1st Jace Stolte. 50 Meter Butterfly 1st Jace Stolte. 100 Meter IM 1st Jace Stolte.
Men’s 15-18 Results: 50 Meter Freestyle 1st Harper Stolte. 50 Meter Backstroke 1st Jesse Hammes. 50 Meter Breaststroke 1st Jesse Hammes. 50 Meter Butterfly 1st Harper Stolte. 100 Meter IM 1st Jesse Hammes 2nd Harper Stolte.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.