MIDDLETON — The Sun Prairie boys swim team is a sectional champion.
For the first time in program history the Cardinals finished first in the postseason event, winning Saturday’s WIAA Division 1 Middleton Sectional.
Sun Prairie’ 373 points staved off stiff challenges from Big Eight Conference rivals Madison West (341.5) and Middleton (334).
“I’m proud of this team, proud of the road it took them to get there; I’m just ecstatic and the team is flying high,” said Cardinals head coach Joel Coyne. “I could not be more excited for state.”
Eight Sun Prairie swimmers qualified for the WIAA State Championships and will compete in 18 races — 15 individual and three relays — on Saturday.
Only one of those SP swimmers is a senior. Cade Roggenbauer will represent Sun Prairie for the fourth time at state in his illustrious career. Roggenbauer qualified in a maximum four events, two as an individual and with two relays.
Roggenbauer finished second in the 100-yard freestyle in 47.10 seconds and third in the 50 freestyle in :21.58. He also qualified as a member of both the 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams. Roggenbauer, juniors JP Anhalt and Ben Wiegand and sophomore Ethan Braatz won the 200 title with a 1:25.09 clocking, before the senior swam the anchor leg of the 400 joining juniors Campbell Sullivan and James Werwie and freshman Jonah Gunnink with a third-place time of 3:15.38.
“Cade is one of those guys that will put the team on his shoulders — he lives and breathes this team — he is putting together his best season; he is poised to have one phenomenal state meet,” Coyne said.
All three of Sun Prairie’s relays are state bound. The 200 medley team of Sullivan, Wiegand, Anhalt and Braatz got things started in a big way not only winning the sectional title but breaking their own school record in 3:34.48. The old mark was 1:35.89 set earlier this season.
“We know that relays are going to be a key part to the success of our team, and to start off with a win, and then do it again in the 200 free, you know things are clicking,” said Coyne.
Werwie had a remarkable sectional meet as well earning one sectional title and one runner-up medal. The junior outdistanced the 500 freestyle field in 4:47.64, but earlier broke his own 200 IM mark with a second-place time of 1:56.12. His old record was 1:58.18.
“He was a star Saturday,” Coyne said of Werwie. “To be able to continue to drop in the IM, he set the tone with that race and we built on that in the meet; as soon as he dove in it was a masterful performance. And then he went out and won the 500, it was a special performance for sure.”
Wiegand claimed two sectional championships, winning the 50 free in :20.37 and 100 breaststroke in :57.02, breaking his old record of :57.19.
Also setting a new school records were Sullivan in the 100 backstroke, finishing second in :53.80 breaking Jacob Brehmer’s 2019 mark of :54.86, and sophomore Jonathan Schluesche who placed sixth in the 100 butterfly in :52.95 to break Wiegand’s mark of :53.47.
Schluesche, who will compete in his first WIAA State Meet, also qualified in the 200 IM (1:59.30), while Sullivan will also compete in the 100 free (:48.87).
Also competing as individuals will be Anhalt (200 free, 147.13 & 100 free, 48.08), Braatz (50 free, :21.80 & 100 free, :48.38), and Gunnink (100 back, :53.86).
WIAA STATE MEET
The WIAA State Boys Swimming & Diving Championships will take place Saturday at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium.
“I know we’re in the running, we’re going to be in the thick of it,” said Coyne. “I think we’ve got that belief, we trust and believe in one another, and I think we’ve got that potential that once we get there we know we have to put our best foot forward and see where it lands.”
Swimming begins at 3 p.m.
WIAA DIVISION 1 MIDDLETON SECTIONAL
Team scores: Sun Prairie 373, Madison West 341.5, Middleton 334, Verona Area/Wisconsin Heights 276, Madison Memorial 267, Waunakee 163, Madison East 133.5, Oregon 84, Madison La Follette 71, Watertown 62, Beaver Dam Wayland Co-op 57.
Sun Prairie State Qualifiers
Individuals
JP Anhalt (200 freestyle, 100 freestyle); Ethan Braatz (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle); Jonah Gunnink (100 backstroke); Cade Roggenbauer (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle); Jonathan Schluesche (200 IM, 100 butterfly); Campbell Sullivan (100 freestyle, 100 backstroke); James Werwie (200 IM, 500 freestyle); Ben Wiegand (50 freestyle, 100 breaststroke).
Relays
200 medley (Sullivan, Wiegand, Anhalt, Braatz); 200 freestyle (Roggenbauer, Anhalt, Braatz, Wiegand); 400 freestyle (Sullivan, Gunnink, Werwie, Roggenbauer).
