When they were on the court together, the Sun Prairie boys’ basketball team’s big three of Colin Schaefer, Delaware Hale and Ben Olson were nearly unstoppable.
Unfortunately for the Cardinals, two of those three found themselves in foul trouble early, ultimately costing Sun Prairie in a tightly-contested WIAA Regional final contest against the Warriors of Waunakee on Saturday.
Waunakee 77,
Sun Prairie 70
Waunakee used Sun Prairie’s aggression against them early, forcing two of the Cardinals’ top three players into foul trouble early. First, it was Sun Prairie forward Hale who picked up his third foul of the game after just five minutes of play; later, guard Schaefer earning his second foul less than four minutes later.
“We thought that the way we play compared to how they play, they could have some foul trouble,” said Waunakee’s Head Coach Dana MacKenzie. “Tonight, it worked out the way we planned. Regardless, we just played hard and played well together.”
Leading 17-14, the Warriors tore off a 17-4 run with Sun Prairie’s top two players relegated to the bench to up their advantage to 34-18. Caden Hough and Jaxson Zibell were particularly lethal from three, combining to make five three-pointers in the first half.
“I think we kind of shocked them early; I don’t know if they expected what we were,” added MacKenzie.
Following a brief burst – four points in 30 seconds – upon Schaefer’s return, Waunakee scored seven of the half’s final nine points to take a 41-24 lead into the locker room.
“It changes everything,” said Sun Prairie’s Head Coach Jeff Boos. “When you lose two starters and two guys that have been your go-to guys, offensively it changes everything.”
In the second half, the Cardinals quickly re-focused in an effort to save their season.
“We spread it out a little differently,” Boos added. “Tried to stay more in the middle of the floor and get penetration down the lane and not so much on the sides as we did in the first half.”
Waunakee’s lead – which was as many as 21 points early in the second half, gradually began to dwindle. Upon making his return to the court, Schaefer and Hale proved to be a menace for the Warrior defense, scoring 29 of their combined 42 points after the break.
Schaefer cut the lead to single digits with a slashing drive down the lane with 9:15 to go, making a game that – only five minutes earlier – appeared headed toward a blowout.
With Waunakee’s lead still at eight points with 6:56 to play, Sun Prairie’s big three finally got some much-needed help. Dawson Hughes and Sylvester Wave both sunk clutch shots, and Hale’s three-point play off a steal and assist from Schaefer gave the Cardinals – at long last – a one-point lead – 63-62 – with 4:30 showing on the clock
“We did a heck of a job of battling back,” said Boos.
The two teams traded shots over the ensuing two minutes, with a Caden Nelson bucket putting Waunakee up 68-65 with 2:30 to go.
On the ensuing possession, Jack Dotzler made the defensive play of the night for the Warriors, drawing a charge on Hale to give Waunakee the chance to extend their lead to two possessions. With the Cardinals forced to send the Warriors to the free-throw line, Waunakee took advantage. The Warriors made 9 of 11 – including each of the final six by Nelson and Keller – from the charity stripe in the game’s final 78 seconds to clinch the WIAA Regional Championship.
“It just wasn’t made to be; we didn’t finish it. You make that great comeback, but you expend so much energy…” said Boos. “You just might have a little bit of a letdown on one or two possessions and then, boom: it’s right back to four or five. We just weren’t able to close that.”
Schaefer led all scorers with 25 points on the night, followed by 19 from Olson and 17 scored by Hale. Wave tacked on four points and Hughes rounded out the scoring with two points.
The win set’s Sun Prairie’s final record at 17-7.
“They grew as young men, and I think that’s a really important piece,” Boos said of what he’ll remember most about this year’s team. “With their overall effort here in this last game of the year, what else can you ask of them?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.