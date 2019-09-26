Low energy early on played a role in No. 10 Sun Prairie's 3-1 loss to Verona in Thursday's battle of Big Eight Conference unbeatens.
The Wildcats (20-3 overall, 6-0 Big Eight) won the first two games, 25-18 and 25-14, and after Sun Prairie took the third set 25-21, won 25-18 handing the Cardinals (26-4, 5-1) their first Big Eight dual defeat since the 2017 season.
The last time Sun Prairie lost a Big Eight dual was on Oct. 3, 2017, to Verona in five sets. It ended a streak of 15 straight victories.
K.J. McNabb led the Cardinals with 11 kills, while Payton Addink added seven kills. McNabb and Addink each made nine digs, and Josie Halbleib dished out 19 assists.
A complete story will appear later online and in Tuesday's edition of The Star.
