WISCONSIN RAPIDS — Connor Carpenter and Joseph Freng represented the Sun Prairie boys in the 2019 WIAA State Cross Country Championships, held Saturday at Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.
Carpenter competed in his second WIAA State Meet in as many seasons. The junior improved both his time and overall place by covering the 5,000 meters in 16 minutes, 58.3 seconds finishing 72nd overall in the Division 1 field.
Carpenter improved his place at both the mile marker when he was in 86th place, and 2-mile marker when he was in 77th.
Last season, Carpenter finished in 17:17.3 and in 133rd place.
“Connor capped off his junior year in his typical, consistent fashion. As usual, the pressures of a larger, more significant meet did nothing to deter his competitive nature and ability to successfully perform,” said Sun Prairie head coach Kevin Hall. “He ended his 2019 season with a finishing time of 16:58, less than 10 seconds from his personal best. Additionally, last year Connor placed in the 70th percentile of the field while finishing in the top 40th percentile this year — a great competitive leap reflective of his experience and confidence.”
For Freng, it was his first WIAA State Meet appearance. The sophomore ran the treacherous course in 17:04.5 to place 87th. Freng was in 89th place at the mile marker, but faded six spots after being in 81st at the 2-mile mark.
“Joe’s season culminated with an incredible performance at Wisconsin Rapids as well. His time of 17:05 ranks him as the 11th sophomore in the state. Joe’s massive jumps as a competitor this season is a true testament to his work ethic and high expectations he set for himself at the conclusion of his freshman year,” Hall said. “It’s remarkable to trace Joe’s progress from last season as he finished it competing at the JV2 level at the Big 8 Conference Meet to the conclusion of this season, running one of his best times at the State Meet course. Just like Connor, he did not allow the pressure of the meet to negatively affect his performance.”
Hortonville senior Jake Krause won the Division 1 title in the time of 15:34.2.
Middleton, a state runner-up last season, claimed its second Division 1 title in three years.
“It was a valuable and positive learning experience for both runners, who are really excited to earn a state meet berth with their team next year,” Hall said.
