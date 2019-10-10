OCONOMOWOC — For the third year in a row, Sun Prairie’s Lauren Hope Bruemmer punched her ticket to the WIAA State Individual Tennis Tournament.
Bruemmer, a junior, defeated Hannah Palmer of Walworth Big Foot/Williams Bay in straight sets, 6-1, 6-1, to earn her third trip to state in as many years, and second time as a singles player.
“It’s always exciting,” said Bruemmer. “Last year it was good to try something new, but it’s good to get back in singles.”
Bruemmer went on to finish third in No. 1 singles. After losing 0-6, 1-6 to eventual champion Zayra Iderzul of Lake Geneva Badger in the semifinals, Bruemmer withstood Madison La Follette’s Minami Rikimaru, 7-5, 7-6 (4) in the third-place match.
“It’s tough all around because tennis is such a hard sport — hard on your body, hard on your mind — it’s just good knowing I could get there again,” Bruemmer said.
After advancing to the round of 16 in Division 1 as a freshman, Bruemmer played with Kaia Feldman in doubles last year at the state meet, losing in the first round.
Bruemmer takes a 20-13 record to Nielsen Tennis Stadium next Thursday through Saturday. Her first-round opponent will not be known until Saturday.
Unfortunately, Feldman won’t return to Madison after and No. 1 doubles teammate Emma Dorn saw their season come to an end in the opening round. Paired up with top-seeded Emily Gauger and Clare Heckert of Big Foot Bay, the senior duo lost 1-6, 4-6 to finish the year 15-22.
SUBSECTIONALS
Bruemmer, Feldman and Dorn were the only Sun Prairie players to advance out of Monday’s subsectional in Stoughton.
Bruemmer advanced with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over DeForest’s Leah Miller.
Feldman and Dorn had to rally back from a 3-6 first-set loss, earning set wins of 6-0 and 6-4 over Stoughton’s Taylor Nisius and Katie Zacharias.
At No. 2 doubles, Jordan White and Mackenzie Shanahan won their opening-round match over Stoughton’s Paige Bellefeuille and Morgan Schellin, 6-3, 6-3, but then dropped a 3-6, 1-6 decision to Watertown’s Hannah Baneck and Cassidy Wesemann to see their season come to a close.
Sun Prairie’s Reena Katta (No. 2), Kanitta Fakthong (No. 3) and Lauren Schmitz (No. 4), and No. 3 doubles team of Abbie Mott and Reagan Schwartzer all lost first-round matches.
STATE
The 2019 WIAA State Girls Individual Tennis Tournament will take place Oct. 17-19 at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.
WIAA DIVISION 1
OCONOMOWOC SECTIONAL
Team scores: Lake Geneva Badger 47, Monona Grove 32, Oconomowoc 32, Walworth Big Foot/Williams Bay 24, Watertown 16, Janesville Craig 15, Elkhorn 14, DeForest 12, Sun Prairie 9, Madison La Follette 8, Janesville Parker 4, Stoughton 4, Beloit Memorial 0, Delavan-Darien 0, Milton 0, Fort Atkinson 0.
