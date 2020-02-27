Only one game now separates the Cap City Cougars from a return trip to the Dane County Coliseum.
The Cougars bested Stoughton Co-op 6-1 Tuesday night in their WIAA sectional semifinal contest to earn a spot in Friday’s sectional final.
Though second-seeded Cap City (19-4-0) had an abundance of opportunities in the game’s opening period, the Icebergs’ goalie stopped shot after shot – 20 in a row to open the night – to keep the Cougars off the scoreboard. It was only with 12 seconds remaining in the period when Cap City’s Zephryn Jager – with an assist from Olivia Thompson – finally broke through to score the game’s first goal.
“It’s hard at the beginning, because we have opportunity after opportunity after opportunity,” said the Cougars’ Mack Rosin. “When you finally do get that one it’s, ‘Ok, we’re finally in our groove.’”
“I was really excited that we scored with just a couple of seconds left in the period,” added Cap head coach Jeff Thornton. “A 0-0 game going into the locker room is a very different feeling from a 1-0 lead.”
With the pressure taken off, a more relaxed Cap City team emerged from the locker room to open the second period. Rosin and Lexi Veldkamp — from Teagan Marcouiller — scored in the first three minutes after the break to put the Cougars up by a comfortable margin.
Though the Icebergs put an end to a Cap City shutout with a goal midway through the period, Thompson extended the Cougar lead back to three goals with a score from Mary Goss with 5:30 to go before the second intermission.
Holding a three-goal lead, Cap City continued to attack in the third to ensure there would be no comeback from the Icebergs. Rosin scored her second goal of the night — with another assist from Marcouiller — with 12:23 left to play to make it a 5-1 game.
“It’s really fun; it’s always fun when that happens,” Rosin said game: her third multi-goal game as a Cougar. “I’ve really got to give it to my team, because they’ve been supporting me the whole season. I think this game really showed it.”
Cap City had one final goal in them before time expired; Jager gave the game its final score of 6-1 with her second goal of the night on an assist from Goss with 3:38 to play.
In goal, Lexi Holman faced 17 shots and saved a total of 16 to earn her 16th victory of the season.
Cap City now advances onto Friday’s WIAA Sectional Final against the top-seeded Madison Metro Lynx (16-8-0).
“You had the feeling all year that if both teams continued to do what they do well, there’s a pretty good chance we’re going to meet each other in the sectional final,” said Thornton. “We split the games; they won at their place, we won at our place. The sectional final will not only decide who gets the season series, but who gets to represent our sectional at state… It’s going to be a challenge for us.”
For Cap City’s senior class, Friday represents an opportunity to earn a berth at state four out of four years in their high school careers.
“It’s super exciting, especially as a senior…” Rosin added. “It’s an amazing feeling to be able to make it there, and I’m looking forward to playing the Lynx. I know they’re great competition.”
With a spot at the Coliseum on the line, the puck is scheduled to drop at 7 p.m. at Sun Prairie Ice Arena.
CAP CITY 6, STOUGHTON 1
Stoughton 0 1 0 — 1
Cap City 1 3 2 — 6
First period: CC — Jager (Thompson), 16:48.
Second period: CC — Rosin (un), :37; Veldkamp (Marcoullier), 2:23; S — Newton (un), 7:50; CC — Thompson (Goss), 11:30.
Third period: CC — Rosin (un), 4:37; Jager (Goss), 13:22.
Saves: S (Gruner) 45; CC (Holman) 16.
