Winter weather advisory

The Wednesday, Nov. 6 commute is going to be messy with wet, slushy snow expected to fall until noon, according to the National Weather Service.
Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches from midnight tonight until noon on Wednesday.
Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the Wednesday morning commute. Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.