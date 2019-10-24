Although Sun Prairie has been there many times over, head coach Brian Kaminski and his program doesn’t take participating in the WIAA playoffs lightly.
“The great thing about football is that not everybody gets in and after a while you get spoiled, so you have to embrace that; getting there is an accomplishment,” said Kaminski, who will lead the Cardinals into the postseason for the 16th time in his 17 years with the program. “We now roll the dice and see what happens.
“We don’t care what the final score says, as long as we are on top. It’s win or go home.”
Sun Prairie earned its 29th postseason bid and this Friday will face Big Eight Conference rival Verona in a WIAA Division 1 Level 1 game. The Cardinals (6-3) are a No. 6 seed and being a No. 3 seed, the Wildcats (7-2) will host the 7 p.m. kickoff.
In that Week 5 game junior quarterback Brady Stevens’ 1-yard quarterback sneak with 15 seconds remaining led to a 27-21 victory, giving the Cardinals a 4-1 record while dropping the Wildcats to 4-1.
But since then Sun Prairie has gone just 2-2, finishing in a fourth-place tie with Madison La Follette in the Big Eight Conference. Meanwhile, Verona, which lost the following week to league champion Madison Memorial on yet another last-minute drive, has won three straight and is 7-2 heading the postseason.
The game features two of the top passers in the Big Eight. Stevens has the best numbers throwing for 1,846 yards while completing better than 60 percent of his passes. Stevens has 24 touchdowns versus only five interceptions.
Verona senior Adam Bekx has thrown from 1,419 yards while completing nearly 65 percent of his passes. He has 21 touchdowns verus just two interceptions, one of which was recorded by Sun Prairie’s Isaac Hamm in the first meeting.
But containing Jackson Acker will be Sun Prairie’s No. 1 task. The 2021 University of Wisconsin commit has rushed for 886 yards and 11 touchdowns. The junior ran for 122 yards on 22 carries in the first meeting, scoring once.
“Shutting down their run game is an absolute focus,” Kaminski said. “If you look at the Verona game and the Middleton game (in Week 8) we faced two good running backs, but unlike the Middleton game where we gave up two big runs (to Kallion Buckner) we were pretty much able to hold Acker in check; I think his longest run was 40 yards.”
But where he’s even more dangerous is on kickoff returns, averaging 46.2 yards per return with a pair of touchdowns. Acker returned just one kickoff — SP kicker Owen Konopacki had three touchbacks in the Sept. 20 game — for 24 yards.
“He’s been huge in that area,” Kaminski said of the junior’s kickoff prowess. “He’s had the highest (touchback) rate we have ever had and maybe I’ve ever seen in high school football.”
Sun Prairie’s other offensive leaders include senior wide receivers Colin Schaefer and Dominick Landphier, who have combined for 69 receptions, 1,251 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Juniors Peyton Jenkins and Kamron Gothard have combined for 25 catches and each have scored twice through the air.
While senior running back Nathan Schauer is under his 1,000-yard pace of a year ago, he still has gained 606 yards while reaching the end zone seven times.
Meanwhile, senior Jamel Stone has been one of the Cardinals’ biggest weapons on both sides of the football, with 198 total yards and three touchdowns on offense, while leading the defense with four interceptions — three coming in one game — over the last four weeks.
“He’s talented and makes the most of his limited touches on offense, he’s a fast player that can do some special things; as the regular season went on we were able to get him more carries, and as the game’s got bigger his role increased. And defensively he’s done a great job,” said Kaminski. “Any time we get him the ball, we feel comfortable.”
Defensively the Cardinals need to tighten their chinstraps. Over the last four weeks they’ve given up an average of 161.2 yards on the ground and 280.7 total yards.
PLAYOFF HISTORY
As mentioned, Sun Prairie is playing in its 29th WIAA playoffs and owns a record of 34-27, including the 1995 Division 1 state championship.
Verona is playing in its 20th WIAA playoffs and owns a record of 24-19. The Wildcats were Division 1 state runners-up in 2008.
PREVIOUS WIAA MEETINGS
This will be the fourth playoff meeting between the schools.
Sun Prairie owns a 2-1 record, winning 48-16 in Level 1 in 1993 and 34-6 in 2012 in the quarterfinals on its way to play at state. Verona won 24-21 in a quarterfinal meeting in 2011.
MOVING ON…
The Sun Prairie/Verona winner will face the winner of No. 2 Fond du Lac and No. 5 Hartland Arrowhead in a Division 1 Level game on Nov. 1.
