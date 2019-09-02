With several new starters the reigning WIAA state-qualifying Sun Prairie boys soccer team went into the 2019 season opener with a lot of question marks.
The Cardinals didn’t lose, nor did they win, playing visiting McFarland to a 1-1 draw Thursday night on the SPHS pitch.
“Having nine new starters and first-game jitters did not help us get out to a good start; our players were nervous and couldn’t get into a good flow of the game,” Sun Prairie head coach Tok Kim said.
McFarland started the game with a high-pressing defense, with Sun Prairie struggling to break the pressure. The Spartans took advantage of the Cardinals’ many turnovers and created many scoring opportunities for themselves.
“Our junior goalie, Tanner Scherer, kept us in the game by making critical saves,” Kim said.
McFarland broke the scoreless game as freshman Mason Brown scored on a Zach Nichols assist at the 59 minute, 20 second mark.
Shortly after the goal, Sun Prairie would tie things up 1-1. New starting midfielder and German exchange student Lukas Hoelzl scored the equalizer on a great individual effort.
“Lukas received the ball in the attacking third of the field, and with a nifty dribbling skills he attacked the penalty area creating a shooting opportunity for himself,” explained Kim.
From the top of the penalty area, Hoelzl launched a left foot rocket to the upper right corner to beat Spartan goalie Matt Schutt, tying the game at 1-1.
“Johnathan Trilling and Logan Parrish played well in the mid-field,” said Kim of his two varsity letter-winning returners. Freshmen Riley Stevens and Carson Schmoldt made their high school debuts,” said Kim.
Scherer finished the night with eight saves in the SP goal.
“Although I was not pleased with the team’s performance in this game, I was happy with the result,” concluded Kim.
SUN PRAIRIE 1, MCFARLAND 1
Sun Prairie 0 1 — 1
McFarland 0 1 — 1
First half: No scoring.
Second half: M — Brown (Nichols); SP — Hoelzl (un).
Goalies: M (Schutt) 2; SP (Scherer) 8.
OREGON QUAD
Freshman Riley Stevens’ goal in the 75th minute broke a 1-1 tie and led Sun Prairie to a 2-1 victory over Pewaukee in the championship match of the Oregon Quadrangular Saturday.
“We played a better game than the previous two games,” said Kim. “The passes were crisper and on target. The supporting runs were better, thus, creating more offensive opportunities.”
The Pirates had tied the Cardinals on John Terrian’s goal in the 56th minute, but Stevens scored off a Hoelzl assist to decide the outcome.
Hoelzel also had a hand in Sun Prairie’s first goal, feeding Nathan Voung at the 51:00 mark.
Scherer had seven saves in the title match.
The Cardinals advanced to the championship match following a 1-1 shootout win over De Pere Friday.
Trilling broke a scoreless tie with a penalty kick in the 82nd minute, but De Pere was awarded a PK of its own and Ryan Engel scored in the 88th minute tying the match at the end of regulation.
Sun Prairie won the shooting, 4-2. Scoring goals were Brian Castrejon, Trilling, Scherer and Hoelzl.
“Although did not play a good game, we manage to win the game in a shootout to advance to the championship match,” said Kim.
Scherer finished with four saves.
Pewaukee finished 1-1 after beating Oregon Friday, while the host Panthers went 1-1 following a 1-0 decision over De Pere Saturday. De Pere went 0-2.
UP NEXT
The Cardinals (2-0-1) travel to Stoughton for a match Tuesday, then host Sauk Prairie Thursday. Both matches non-conference matches begin at 7 p.m.
