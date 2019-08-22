Playing for the first time in Sun Prairie, Raleigh (NC) native Brent Walters rolled to the 2019 Summer Open held at the Prairie Athletic Club (PAC) and sponsored by American Family Insurance, Larry “Smokey” Anderson agency.
Walters, who holds 15 national and 18 North Carolina state titles, defeated Iowa’s Brad Hansen 15-9, 15-9 for the title. Walters beat Wisconsin’s Dan Moonen, Minnesota’s Brian Pearson and Iowa’s Blake Hansen to reach the final – not losing a single game in the process.
Brad Hansen, who won the Summer Open three straight years (2014-2016), topped Wisconsin’s Ben DeGroot and Carlos Reyes along with Iowa junior standout Andrew Gleason to reach the final.
Hansen exacted a bit of revenge on Walters by teaming with Brad McCunniff to defeat Walters and Nebraska’s Travis Mettenbrink for the Mens Open Doubles title immediately after the singles final on PAC’s show court.
Ron Denler won a pair of crowns, taking out PAC’s Aaron Boyd for the Mens A title and teaming with Mike Brytowski for the Centurion A title. Brytowski added a second title, teaming with Cindy Hoops to win Mens B doubles.
PAC’s George Alexander won Mens C, while Rockford residents Bill Coon and John Kultgen took Mens A.
Iowa junior players put on quite a show all weekend with Benjamin Horner taking the Mens AA crown and Brady Hansen topping Drew Hansen for the Mens B victory.
Kelly Gremley and Kyle Hermans repeated as the Mixed Open champs while Mike Burie and Paul Krueger won the Centurion Open crown. Burie and his partner Joel Peterson were competing for the Mens AA title against DeGroot and Moonen before Burie exited with an injury.
Pam Klein and Rachel Jackson won an all-PAC final match over Dwayne Schernecker and Nicole Suchomel to take the inaugural Hi/Lo doubles division featuring a player newer to the game on each team.
Outstanding participation from the Iowa, Illinois and Minnesota contingents made for strong and talented draws throughout the field, including a large and strong Mens Open draw.
Results of the tournament, which featured nearly 100 players from seven different states, are listed below.
2019 PAC Summer Open
Racquetball Tournament
Singles
Mens Open – 1, Brent Walters; 2, Brad Hansen; Consolation, Brad McCunniff.
Mens AA – 1, Benjamin Horner; 2, Brent Olson; Consolation, Dan Moonen.
Mens A – 1, Ron Denler; 2, Aaron Boyd; Consolation, Scott Regenscheid.
Mens B – 1, Brady Hansen; 2, Drew Hansen; Consolation, Helder dos Santos.
Mens C – 1, George Alexander; 2, Jayden Kuhns; Consolation, Angie Adler.
Doubles
Mens Open – 1, Brad Hansen/Brad McCunniff; 2, Brent Walters/Travis Mettenbrink; Consolation, Brian Pearson/Paul Krueger.
Mens AA – 1, Ben DeGroot/Dan Moonen; 2, Mike Burie/Joel Peterson; Consolation, Krish Main/Benjamin Horner.
Mens A – 1, Bill Coon/John Kultgen; 2, Yash Maini/Krish Maini; Consolation, Jess Krueger/Kelly Gremley.
Mens B – 1, Cindy Hoops/Mike Brytowski; 2, Deep Maini/Dan Horner; Consolation, Sadie Hansen/Maddie Hansen.
Centurion Open – 1, Mike Burie/Paul Krueger; 2, Jeff Alexander/Brent Olson.
Centurion A – Ron Denler/Mike Brytowski; 2, Dwayne Schernecker/Jim Gariti.
Mixed Open – 1, Kelly Gremley/Kyle Hermans; 2, Stephanie Bankes/Pierce Johnston.
Hi/Lo – 1, Pam Klein/Rachel Jackson; 2, Dwayne Schernecker/Nicole Suchomel; Consolation, Brent Olson/Brittany Olson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.