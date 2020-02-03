Success. That would be the best description of the entire weekend for the Sun Prairie boys basketball program and the entire Sun Prairie community.
The 10th-ranked Cardinals earned a pair of victories, beating Beloit Memorial 80-47 on Thursday and Janesville Parker 62-55 on Saturday, while coming together with the community to raise money in the annual Coaches vs. Cancer Cardinal Challenge.
Senior point guard Colin Schaefer continued to show his leadership scoring 15 points, while the Cardinals got double-digit performances from sophomore guard-forward Ben Olson (13) and senior guard Spencer Ware (10) to hold off the Vikings.
Sun Prairie also had big contributions off the bench including a career-high eight points by junior guard Connor Carpenter. Carpenter connected on two of the Cardinals’ six 3-pointers.
COACH VS. CANCER
CARDINAL CHALLENGE
The two-night Coaches vs. Cancer Cardinal Challenge was once again a huge success. For the entire campaign and at the games over $11,000 was raised, that’s corporate sponsors and the gofundme page.
“We raised $2,700 of that money at the games this weekend off raffles, miracle minute and other donations,” said Korey Feiner, member of the Board of Ambassadors for Coaches vs. Cancer and Sun Prairie graduate. “Really a success attributed to the generosity of Sun Prairie. So many donors, sponsors and volunteers made this all happen. The honorees were shown so much support and they all enjoyed the festivities.”
SUN PRAIRIE 80
BELOIT 47
Schaefer poured in a game-high 25 points, one point off his season high, as Sun Prairie completed the regular-season sweep of Beloit Memorial Thursday.
The Cardinals also received double-figure nights from Olson (17) and sophomore forward Addison Ostrenga (10).
Braxton Connors led Parker (4-11, 2-9) with 16.
Azeez Ganiyu paced the Purple Knights (2-8) with 15.
UP NEXT
The Cardinals will play twice over the weekend, beginning with Friday’s Big Eight road game at Janesville Craig. Tipoff on Bob Suter Court is 7:30 p.m.
On Saturday, Sun Prairie will participate in the Wisconsin-Illinois Border Battle facing Antioch (Ill.) in a 6:30 p.m. tipoff at The Prairie School in Racine.
SUN PRAIRIE 62
JANESVILLE PARKER 55
Parker 24 31 — 55
Sun Prairie 32 30 — 62
Parker (fg ft-fta pts) — DeLong 4 3-3 13, Connors 6 1-2 16, Biba 3 0-0 6, Bess 4 0-1 10, Hartwig 1 0-0 2, Nabor 2 4-5 8. Totals — 20 8-11 55.
Sun Prairie — Schaefer 4 6-7 15, Hughes 1 2-3 4, Carpenter 3 0-0 8, B. Olson 6 0-0 13, Ostrenga 3 0-0 6, Ware 4 2-2 10, Radlund 2 0-0 6. Totals — 23 10-12 62.
3-point goals — JP 7 (Connors 3, Bess 2, DeLong 2), SP 6 (Carpenter 2, Radlund 2, Schaefer 1). Total fouls — JP 14, SP 11.
SUN PRAIRIE 80
BELOIT MEMORIAL 47
Beloit 16 31 — 47
Sun Prairie 36 34 — 80
Beloit (pts) — Phiffer 3, Donaldson 2, Smith 2, Hanna 2, Farr 5, Garrett 4, Chandler 3, Bell 6, Boyd 5, Ganiyu 15. Totals — 47.
Sun Prairie — Schaefer 25, Gothard 2, Luster 6, Carpenter 2, Ware 6, Bergquist 6, Hale 5, Ostrenga 10, B. Olson 17. Totals — 79.
