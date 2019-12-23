The Sun Prairie boys hockey team had mixed results following their most recent games, a 7-1 Big Eight Conference loss and a 6-5 non-conference win over Onalaska.
VERONA 7
SUN PRAIRIE 1
Third-ranked Verona scored seven unanswered goals to deal Sun Prairie its second loss in Big Eight Conference at Verona Ice Arena Thursday.
The Cardinals grabbed the initial lead when junior forward Spencer Wessel found the Wildcat net just 1 minute, 56 seconds into the game. Sophomore Davis Hamilton and freshman Evan Luxford assisted Wessel.
Verona, ranked No. 3 in the Wisconsin Prep Hockey Coaches Division 1 Poll, evened the score less than five minutes later on Carle Rufenacht’s even-strength goal, and that’s where the score remained after one period.
Unfortunately, Wessel’s goal would be the only of the night for Sun Prairie. Meanwhile, the Wildcats took advantage of two Cardinal penalties — called on Kaden Brunson for elbowing and Jake Rauls for cross-checking — which would lead to a pair of early power-play goals.
Nathan Jurrens scored in the first minute of the third period to break the tie, before Walker Haessig found the net on a second power play with 14:30 showing on the clock giving Verona a 3-1 advantage.
Even-strength goals by Troy Tollefson and Parker Ploc extended the Wildcats’ lead to 5-1 through two periods, before Haessig added two third-period goals to finish with a hat trick.
Verona out-shot Sun Prairie, 51-20. Alex Liegel made 44 saves for the Cardinals, while Kaden Grant made 19 for the Wildcats.
SUN PRAIRIE 6
ONALASKA 5
Carter Watters’ goal with 8:42 remaining gave Sun Prairie a one-goal victory over Onalaska at Sun Prairie Ice Arena Saturday night.
The Cardinals led 5-4 going into the third period, but the Hilltoppers tied the score on Carter Stobb’s power play goal 4:54 into the final period.
Watters broke the tie on an assist from Brunson.
Sun Prairie led 3-2 after first-period goals by Nick Johnson, Luxford and Watters. Both teams scored twice in the second period, with both Cardinal goals coming off the stick of Hamilton.
Brunson and Tyler Rauls each had two assists in the game, while Liegel finished with 47 saves.
UP NEXT
The Cardinals (5-2-0 overall, 4-2-0 Big Eight) will participate in the Hartland Arrowhead Tournament Dec. 27-28.
VERONA 7, SUN PRAIRIE 1
Sun Prairie 1 0 0 — 1
Verona 1 4 2 — 7
First period: SP — Wessel (Hamilton, Luxford), 1:56; V — Rufenacht (Cordray), 6:49.
Second period: V — Jurrens (Rufenacht, Renlund), :59 (pp); Haessig (Rufenacht, Jurrens), 2:30 (pp); Tollefson (Haesig, Rufenacht), 7:47; Ploc (Osting), 11:33.
Third period: Haesig (Osting, Jurrens), 8:47 (pp), Haessig (Osting, Jurrens), 12:51 (pp).
Saves: SP (Liegel) 44, V (Grant) 19.
SUN PRAIRIE 6, ONALASKA 5
Onalaska 2 2 1 — 5
Sun Prairie 3 2 1 — 6
First period: SP — Johnson (Hamilton), :38 (pp); O — Degaetano (Manglitz, Jones), 1:27 (pp); Comeau (Manglitz, Degaetano), 8:13; SP — Luxford (Rauls, Batterman), 10:48; Watters (Rauls, Mariani), 13:14.
Second period: O — Stobb (Weber), 3:14; Mason (Weiner), 8:02; SP — Hamilton (Wessel), 9:11; Hamilton (Brunson), 9:25.
Third period: O — Stobb (Duren), 4:54 (pp); SP — Watters (Brunson), 7:18.
Saves: O (Clemment) 22; SP (Liegel) 47.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.