The Sun Prairie track and field program will honor lifelong Cardinal athlete, teacher and coach Paul Frank with the renaming of the Cardinal Invitational to the Paul Frank Invite.
A 1984 graduate of SPHS and social studies teacher at the high school, Frank served the country in the Persian Gulf War.
The Paul Frank Invite will take place on Apr. 17, 2020, with event champions will earning a bandana.
