JANESVILLE — Janesville Parker had no answer for Jazzanay Seymore in Big Eight Conference girls basketball Tuesday night.
The Sun Prairie junior scored a career-high 30 points to lead the Cardinals to a 79-57 win in the Vikings gym.
Parker (6-9 overall, 3-8 Big Eight) had cut its deficit to one point early in the second half, but a 16-0 Sun Prairie run ended any hopes of an upset.
The 6-foot Seymore had 16 points in the second half and combined with 6-0 Ashley Rae to help dominate on the boards. Rae finished with 10 points, including eight during the team’s 16-0 run.
“We had to go inside, and that was the message,” Sun Prairie head coach John Olson said. “Plus, we got a lot of open looks down the court the second half.
“We were forced to press because they were so much taller than us, and I think we just ran out of gas,” Parker head coach Jennah Hartwig said. “A number of times I thought we were in good position to get a rebound, and they just went over the top of us and got the ball because they were taller.
“We needed to keep pushing the ball and forcing the tempo, and we stopped. And a lot of that was because of fatigue. And we didn’t shoot the ball as well the second half as we did the first.”
Parker, which lost by 38 to Sun Prairie the first time the teams played this season, trailed just 38-35 at half. The Vikings hit four 3-pointers in the first half and got 10 points from Alexys Luek to keep it close.
Sun Prairie (9-6, 8-3) scored the first five points of the second half to push the lead to eight, but Parker stormed back and cut the deficit to one at 47-46 on Jasmyn Demrow-Calvin’s basket with 11:34 left.
The Cardinals answered with a 20-3 run to put the game away.
“We did a better job the second half of taking away their good looks. Parker’s a good shooting team and shot it well the first half,” Olson said.
Seymore, averaging 15.3 ppg, finished 11-for-16 from the field and 8-of 11 at the free throw line, added 12 rebounds for her sixth double-double of the season.
Freshman Avree Antony also reached double digits with 11, while juniors Maddie Strey and Grace Radlund chipped in eight and seven points, respectively, for the Cardinals.
Demrow-Calvin, a junior, led Parker with 14 points, while Luek chipped in 11. Senior Tina Shelton finished with 11 points.
COACHES VS. CANCER
CARDINAL CHALLENGE FRIDAY
Sun Prairie hosts Janesville Craig (11-5, 8-4) in a showdown of third-place teams Friday. It will also be part of the weekend Cardinal Challenge Coaches vs. Cancer event, raising money in an effort to fight cancer.
Tipoff is 7:15 p.m. at Sun Prairie Field House.
SUN PRAIRIE 79, JANESVILLE PARKER 57
Sun Prairie 39 40 — 79
Parker 35 22 — 57
Sun Prairie (fg ft-fta pts) — Antony 4 2-2 11, Kostelnik 1 1-1 3, Radlund 3 1-1 7, Wilberding 0 1-2 1, Rae 5 0-0 10, Strey 2 4-4 8, Alexander 0 3-4 3, Outlay 2 0-0 5, Auston 2 0-2 5, Seymore 11 8-11 30. Totals — 30 16-23 79.
Janesville Parker — Ayers 2 1-2 5, Shelton 4 3-4 11, Forrestal 2 2-2 7, Luek 3 5-6 13, Booth 0 2-2 2, Demrow 6 2-3 14, Blum 1 2-2 5. Totals — 18 17-21 57.
3-point goals — SP 3 (Antony 1, Outlay 1, Auston 1), JP 4 (Luek 2, Forrestal 1, Blum 1). Total fouls — SP 16, JP 17. Fouled out — Forrestal.
