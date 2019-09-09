The Sun Prairie boys soccer team had mixed review following a split in recent non-conference matches.
On Thursday, the Cardinals suffered their first loss of the season after being doubled up by visiting Sauk Prairie, 4-2. But the SP kickers rebounded with a 3-0 road shutout over Oak Creek Saturday.
SUN PRAIRIE 3
OAK CREEK 0
Junior Garrett Franks scored his first two career varsity goals and Tanner Scherer earned a shutout leading the visiting Cardinals over the Knights Saturday afternoon.
“We contolled the game only allowing Oak Creek a couple of scoring chances,” said Cardinals head coach Tok Kim.
Franks scored goals in each half. He first gave Sun Prairie (3-1-2 overall) a 1-0 lead scoring off a Jonathan Trilling assist at the 13 minute, 52 second mark of the first period.
Trilling then assisted freshman Riley Stevens in the 41st minute, staking the Cardinals to a 2-0 advantage at the halftime break.
“Johnathan Trilling had another solid game,” said Kim.
Franks struck again midway through the second period, scoring off an Austin Cooper assist at 62:30.
Sun Prairie played the game without a few starters due to minor injuries suffered from prior game.
“It was only a precautionary measure,” Kim said. Senior captain Mason Birkrem played the center back position admirably filling in for the injured center back Nathan Parrish. Also, Reily Stevens had an excellent game starting for the injured center midfielder Logan Parrish.”
The Sun Prairie defense didn’t allow Oak Creek many opportunities, but when the host team did take two shots, Scherer denied both en route to earning his first shutout of 2019.
SAUK PRAIRIE 4
SUN PRAIRIE 2
Visiting Sauk Prairie outscored Sun Prairie 4-2 in the first half to earn a non-conference win on the SPHS pitch last Thursday.
The Cardinals and Eagles were all tied at 2-2 when Quinn Baier and Evan Carlson scored unassisted goals in the 22nd and 42nd minutes.
Nathan Voung tied the game at 1-all with a goal off a Braeden Grueber assist at the 7 ½ minute mark.
“Braeden made an attacked in Sauk Prairie’s defensive zone and fed a picture-perfect cross on the ground to the far post. Nathan Voung did not miss the scoring opportunity, he calmly beat the goalie with a solid shot back of the net to even the game up,” said Kim.
Grueber then gave the Cardinals a 2-1 advantage scoring his first goal of 2019 on an assist from Jonathan Trilling at 13:22.
But the Eagles scored three straight goals to cap off the first half, and neither team scored in the second half as Sun Prairie suffered its first loss of the season.
“Sauk Prairie’s left midfielder crushed a rocket of a shot from a distance to beat our goalie Tanner Scherer to the high side. It was a well struck shot which Tanner couldn’t react due to how quickly it was struck,” Kim explained.
Scherer finished with three saves for Sun Prairie.
UP NEXT
The Cardinals begin Big Eight Conference play this week, hosting Madison Memorial Tuesday before traveling to Beloit Memorial Thursday. Both games begin at 7 p.m.
