The Sun Prairie Red Birds put the last two weeks in their rearview mirror. With Sunday League wins over Rio and DeForest, the local Home Talent League team regained sole possession of first place in the Eastern Section and clinched a playoff berth in the process.
The Red Birds (14-9 overall, 11-4 Eastern) hold a one-game lead over Monona (9-4) with one game remaining; Monona has three games to play.
On Sunday, Taylor Middaugh twirled a five-hit shutout blanking the DeForest Demons, 6-0. The right-hander struck out seven and didn’t issue a single walk in the complete-game performance.
“Boy, Middy through a great game on Sunday,” said Red Birds general manager Scott Knorr. “Their younger pitcher did not adjust to the strike zone, but Middy did. We played great defense, including some bare-handed pick-ups by Walker Jenkins and Justin Krebs, and we made some nice charging plays and a diving grab by Carson Holin.”
The visiting Red Birds scored all the runs Middaugh would need in the top of the first inning. After Eastern Section leading hitter Jack Maastricht singled and Randy Molina walked, Krebs drove in Maastricht with a single while Molina scored on a Jenkins sacrifice fly giving Sun Prairie a 2-0 advantage even before Middaugh through a single pitch.
The hitting star of the day, however, was Aaron Schmidt, hitting not one but two home runs. The veteran left fielder took one out of the yard with two outs in the third, then added a two-run blast in the fifth that gave the Red Birds a 5-0 cushion.
Maastricht finished a perfect 3-for-3, and coupled with Saturday’s 2-for-4 performance against Rio is now batting .509 (28x55).
Carson Holin went 2-for-4, while Krebs, Jenkins and Schmidt all went 2-for-5, with Schmidt driving in a game-high three runs.
SUN PRAIRIE 10
RIO 9
A pair of Bradley Calkins home runs powered the Red Birds over the host Rio Railmen on Saturday.
In a make-up from Memorial Day, Sun Prairie used back-to-back three-run innings, then held off a late Rio charge to earn the important one-run victory to remain in first place in the Eastern Section.
Calkins’ blast brought in all three runs in the seventh. All three runs came after two outs as Ty Hamilton doubled, Schmidt walked and Calkins left the yard with his second homer of the afternoon giving the Red Birds a 7-4 lead.
Rio pulled within a run after a two-run Jeff Jenkins blast in the bottom of the frame.
Another three-run inning was on the Red Birds’ horizon. Cole Stupar led off the eighth with a single and was sacrificed to second by Robbie Knorr. Krebs was then hit by a pitch, Maastricht singled and Stupar scored on Molina’s RBI groundout. Krebs would come in on an error while Maastricht scored on a wild pitch as SP led, 10-6.
All three runs were needed as Rio made things interesting when Dakotah Kirchenwitz hit a three-run home run, pulling the Railmen within 10-9. But Knorr, pitching in relief of Hamilton, pitched out of a jam in the ninth to save the game.
Hamilton earned the win going seven innings, striking out a pair.
Hamilton also had a big day at the plate going 3-for-4, while Krebs, Maastricht and Calkins all had two safeties. Calkins drove in four.
“We were very short-handed against Rio, but we had some great effort from the players we had. Ty Hamilton gave us seven innings and Robbie Knorr finished it off in nice fashion,” said Scott Knorr.
The two wins lock up not only a playoff berth but a home game as Sun Prairie will be either the No. 1 or No. 2 seed when the Eastern Section playoffs begin on Aug. 11.
ASHLEY FIELD
REQUEST DENIED
The Sun Prairie School District denied the Red Birds’ request to host playoff games at Ashley Field on Aug. 11 and Aug. 18.
The decision was made due to football season starting on Aug. 6.
“We will be searching for a home this week and have received a few offers already so stay tuned since we don’t have a “city field” like all the surrounding towns,” said Knorr.
FINAL GAMES AT ASHLEY
The Red Birds will play their final two games at Ashley Field ever later in the week, hosting Poynette Thursday at 7 p.m. and Columbus Saturday at 1 p.m.
RED BIRDS 6, DEACONS 0
Sun Prairie 201 020 100 — 6 13 0
DeForest 000 000 000 — 0 5 1
Sun Prairie (ab-r-h-rbi) — Holin 4-0-2-0, Maastricht 3-1-3-0, Molina 3-1-0-0, Hamilton 3-0-0-0, Mailandt 1-0-0-0, Krebs 5-0-2-1, Jenkins 5-2-2-1, Schmidt 5-2-2-3, Calkins 5-0-0-0, Middaugh 4-0-1-0, Wilke 1-0-1-1. Totals — 39-6-13-6.
DeForest (ab-r-h-rbi) — Held 4-0-1-0, Johnson 4-0-2-0, Frank 4-0-0-0, Van Schoyk 4-0-0-0, Kurt 4-0-0-0, Dauman 3-0-0-0, Pucell 3-0-1-0, Allen 3-0-0-0, Knutson 3-0-1-0. Totals — 32-0-5-0.
2B — Krebs; Knutson. HR — Schmidt (2).
Pitching HO — Middaugh 5 in 9; Held 6 in 4 1/3, Mack 7 in 4 2/3. ER — Middaugh 0; Held 5, Mack 1. SO — Middaugh 7; Held 7, Mack 4. BB — Middaugh 0; Held 5, Mack 3. W — Middaugh. L — Held.
RED BIRDS 10, RAILMEN 9
Sun Prairie 201 001 330 — 10 12 2
Rio 202 000 230 — 9 16 1
Sun Prairie (ab-r-h-rbi) — Krebs 5-3-2-0, Maastricht 4-2-2-0, Molina 5-0-1-2, Hamilton 4-1-3-2, Schmidt 4-1-0-0, Calkins 5-2-2-4, Engelhart 3-0-0-0, Ney 0-0-0-0, Stupar 5-1-1-0, Knorr 2-0-1-0. Totals — 37-10-12-7.
Rio (ab-r-h-rbi) — Zirbel 5-2-3-0, B. Kearney 5-1-1-0, Kirchenwitz 6-2-2-3, Henke 5-1-2-1, T. Kearney 3-0-3-0, Manuel 5-2-1-0, Jenkins 4-1-2-3, Slade 5-0-2-0, Hoene 3-0-1-0, Plenty 1-0-0-0, Gibbons 0-0-0-0. Totals — 42-9-16-7.
2B — Hamilton (2); Zirbel, Henke. HR — Calkins (2); Kirchenwitz, J. Jenkins.
Pitching HO — Hamilton 12 in 7, Knorr 4 in 2; Gibbons 10 in 7, Jenkins 2 in 1, T. Kearney 0 in 1. ER — Hamilton 8, Knorr 1; Gibbons 7, Jenkins 3, T. Kearney 0. SO — Hamilton 2, Knorr 3; Gibbons 6, Jenkins 0, T. Kearney 0. BB — Hamilton 5, Knorr 0; Gibbons 3, Jenkins 1, T. Kearney 2. W — Hamilton. L — Gibbons. S — Knorr.
