MADISON — Delaware Hale’s basket with 1.4 seconds left in overtime lifted the Sun Prairie boys basketball team to an exciting 69-67 win over Madison East in a battle of Big Eight Conference frontrunners and state-ranked teams.
Sun Prairie entered the game ranked fourth in the first Associated Press Division 1 poll, while Madison East came in with the No. 6 ranking. And it’s safe to say the game lived up to its billing.
With the score tied at 67 Hale inbounded the ball to senior point guard Colin Schaefer just over the half-court line, and after bringing the ball over the timeline he hit Hale with a pass near the top of the key. Hale, being defended by East’s Keonte Jones dribbled into the lane, spun to his right and pulled up from 8 feet with a shot that hit off the back iron once and dropped in with 1.4 seconds remaining.
Hale finished with a team-high 22 points.
The Cardinals (8-1 overall, 6-1 Big Eight), who suffered their first loss of the season to No. 2 ranked and Big Eight-leading Madison La Follette Tuesday, avoided their second defeat in three days even after blowing a 16-point lead.
Sun Prairie, fueled by a 15-0 run, took a 29-19 halftime lead, and that lead grew to 52-36 with just over 7 ½ minutes remaining.
The Purgolders (6-2, 5-1) forced overtime when senior Moses Fadele hit a putback with 8 seconds remaining in regulation.
Schaefer complemented Hale with 15 points.
Sun Prairie received a double-double performance from senior guard Deonte Luster, who scored 10 points and pulled down a season-high 12 rebounds. Meanwhile, senior Spencer Ware came off the bench to score nine points.
Senior guard Dawson Hughes also finished with nine.
Three Purgolders fouled out, including Anthony Washington who scored 19 points and was 10-of-10 at the free throw line.
Sun Prairie and Madison East will meet again on Feb. 18 in Sun Prairie.
UP NEXT
Sun Prairie hosts Middleton (4-4, 3-3) in Big Eight play Thursday. Tipoff at Sun Prairie Field House is 7:15 p.m.
MIDWEST PLAYERS CLASSIC
Sun Prairie will play Onalaska in the Midwest Player Classic in La Crosse on Saturday. Tipoff against the Hilltoppers (9-1) is 5:10 p.m.
SUN PRAIRIE 69
MADISON EAST 67 (OT)
Sun Prairie 29 35 5 — 69
Madison East 19 45 3 — 67
Sun Prairie (fg-ft-pts) — Schaefer 5-4-15, Luster 4-1-10, Ware 4-1-9, Hughes 3-3-9, Hale 9-3-22, Ostrenga 2-0-4. Totals — 27 12-24 69.
Madison East — Jones 7-7-22, Washington 4-10-19, McKinley 2-4-9, Fadele 1-0-2, McIntosh 3-2-9, Bauman 1-0-3, Boyton 1-1-3. Totals — 18 24-28 67.
3-point goals — SP 3 (Schaefer 1, Luster 1 Hale 1), ME 5 (Jones 1, Washington 1, McKinley 1, McIntosh 1, Bauman 1). Total fouls — SP 24, ME 24. Fouled out — Luster; Boyton, McKinley, Washington. Technical foul — McKinley.
