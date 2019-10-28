VERONA — Running the football hadn’t necessarily met the Sun Prairie football team’s standards throughout the first nine games of the season, so going into Friday’s WIAA Division 1 Level 1 playoff game with Verona the Cardinals made it an emphasis to run the ball with a little more urgency.
Averaging just under 105 yards per game, the sixth-seeded Cardinals ran for a season-high 252 yards in a stunning 51-28 victory over the No. 3 Wildcats.
“We haven’t been able to run the ball the last couple of weeks, but tonight we came out and ran for a lot of yards,” said Sun Prairie head coach Brian Kaminski. “The kids just really played well up front.”
The 1-2 punch of seniors Nathan Schauer and Jamel Stone helped deliver the Cardinals the playoff win. Schauer had his first 100-yard performance of the season, gaining 122 yards while scoring a season-best four touchdowns, while Stone gained a career-best 121 yards and added a score.
“I really wanted this game,” said Stone, who barely came off the field playing both running back and defensive back. “I told the coaches I can do it.”
For Schauer, it was the second huge game he had on what proved to be the final game ever played at Curtis Jones Field. Scoring on runs of 1, 2, 2 and 7, Schauer, who rushed for 150 yards and three scores during a Big Eight Conference game there last season, totaled seven touchdowns in his career at the field.
“I love playing at this field,” he said.
Sun Prairie (7-3) showed Verona it was ready right from the start, covering 60 yards in 11 plays with Schauer’s 1-yard plunge capping it off for a 6-0 lead.
“I knew they had it in them and it just hasn’t come out, but that first drive I saw them moving guys and I saw them playing with a passion and pride that couldn’t be matched; I knew it was going to be a great game after that,” Schauer said.
Junior quarterback Brady Stevens went 5-for-5 on the drive for 56 yards, including consecutive 9-yard throws to sophomore Addison Ostrenga to set up Schauer’s first score.
The lead grew to 13-0 as the Cardinals scored on their next drive, this time using nine plays to cover 90 yards as Schauer again hit paydirt from 2 yards.
Verona (7-3) eventually tied the WIAA opener up at 13-13 as Adam Bekx hit Xavier Howard on a slant route that Howard turned into a 75-yard score.
But where the game really turned in Sun Prairie’s favor was the last two minutes of the first half.
A shanked punt gave the Cardinals terrific field position at the Wildcat 32 with 1:58 remaining before halftime. On the very first play Stevens spotted senior Dominick Landphier behind the secondary for a touchdown.
The Sun Prairie defense then got three-and-out as Verona had to punt again. That led to a 39-yard field goal by junior Owen Konopacki giving the Cardinals a 23-13 halftime advantage.
“Our defense did a great job and we were able to stop them. Unfortunately, we were out of timeouts, but then we were able to kick the field goal right before half,” said Kaminski. “We liked our chances being up 10 at halftime.”
Stone also recorded four tackles, including one for a loss as he played phenomenally on both sides of the football.
“I don’t like coming off the field,” Stone said. “I love it all, I just love the game.”
The SP defense was a bit short-handed as standout defensive linemen Terrance Briggs and Isaac Hamm missed the game due to injuries, but senior Sylvester Ware stepped in. All Ware did was make four tackles including a tackle for a loss.
“It was his first start at a position he’s never played before,” said Kaminski of the linebacker-turned-defensive lineman.
Sun Prairie went on to outscore Verona 28-15 in the second half, with Stone and Schauer combining for three more scores, while Stevens hit senior Colin Schaefer with the other on a 20-yard pass as the Cardinals won going away.
It was the second time this season Sun Prairie defeated their Big Eight Conference rivals, after earning a 27-21 last-minute win in Week 5.
Junior Mekhi Gullens led the defense with 13 tackles, while Ostrenga and senior linebackers Brendan Shannon and Dominic Backes all made six stops.
“We’re just excited to move on,” said Kaminski.
GAME NOTES
The WIAA playoff win was the 35th in program history for Sun Prairie. They are now 35-27 all-time ... The Cardinals improved to 3-1 against Verona in postseason play ... With a 213-yard performance Stevens surpassed the 2,000-yard passing mark on the season ... Sun Prairie is among three Big Eight teams still alive in the playoffs. Madison Memorial and Middleton are the others.
UP NEXT
Sun Prairie will travel to No. 2 Fond du Lac to face the Cardinals (9-1), a 45-14 winner over Hartland Arrowhead, for a second straight season after being eliminated in last year’s quarterfinals, 33-7.
“We know we’ll have our hands full,” said Kaminski. We know they are a very good football team.”
The Level 2 kickoff at Fruth Field is 7 p.m.
SUN PRAIRIE 51, VERONA 28
Sun Prairie 6 17 14 14 — 51
Verona 0 13 7 8 — 28
Sun Prairie — Schauer, 1 run (pass failed).
Sun Prairie — Schauer, 2 run (Konopacki kick).
Verona — Anderson, 7 pass from Bekx (Armstrong kick).
Verona — Howard, 75 pass from Bekx (kick blocked).
Sun Prairie — Landphier, 32 pass from Stevens (Konopacki kick).
Sun Prairie — FG, Konopacki, 39.
Sun Prairie — Schaefer, 20 pass from Stevens (Konopacki kick).
Verona — Howard, 90 kickoff return (Armstrong kick).
Sun Prairie — Stone, 4 run (Konopacki kick).
Sun Prairie — Schauer, 2 run (Konopacki kick).
Verona — Krantz, 39 run (Krantz run).
Sun Prairie — Schauer, 7 run (Konopacki kick).
First Downs — SP 28, V 18. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — SP 46-252. V 27-164. Passing Yards — SP 213, V 207. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — SP 15-19-0, V 13-25-1. Fumbles-lost — SP 0-0, V 1-1. Penalties — SP 13-68, V 5-40.
