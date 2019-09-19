MADISON — The Sun Prairie girls golf team had many reasons to smile following Monday’s Golf Fore a Cure tournament ... about 19,000 reasons.
The 10th annual event raised $19,000 toward the fight against cancer, and with an eighth-place finish in the 17-team field, the Lady Cardinals were all smiles at Maple Bluff Country Club.
“I’m very proud of our girls today, they persevered at a very difficult course and did it with very mature and positive demeanor,” said SP head coach Shana Tiltrum.
The Cardinals shot a 401 to finish behind only two Big Eight Conference schools — champion Middleton shot 329 and Madison West shot 396 to place just ahead of Sun Prairie — and ahead of Janesville Craig, Madison Memorial, Verona, Janesville Parker and Madison La Follette.
Sydney O’Hearn carded a 90 to pace the Cards, while Natalie Tiltrum shot a 99 and both Grace Holmes and Sophia Royle shot 106.
Middleton’s Kate Meier was meet medalist with a 76.
CRUSADE FORE A CURE
At Maple Bluff C.C. (Par 74)
Team scores: Middleton 329, Bay Port 356, Madison Edgewood 361, Green Bay Notre Dame 362, Waunakee 368, Milton 380, Madison West 396, Sun Prairie 401, Janesville Craig 402, Madison Memorial 417, Verona 419, Osseo-Fairchild 428, Oregon 433, Janesville Parker 434, Fort Atkinson 444, Watertown 452, Madison La Follette 476.
Medalist: Meier, Mid, 76.
Sun Prairie: O’Hearn 90, Tiltrum 99, Holmes 106, S. Royle 106.
MIDDLETON TRIANGULAR
Sun Prairie shot a 376 but it wasn’t enough to overcome top-ranked Middleton or Madison Memorial on Tuesday at Pleasant View Golf Course.
O’Hearn shot an 83, one stroke off the pace set by Meier and teammate Glenna Sanderson.
Tiltrum (91), Holmes (99) and Royle (103) rounded out Sun Prairie’s scoring.
UP NEXT
Sun Prairie hosts the 2019 Big Eight Conference Meet on Thursday, Sept. 26. Play begins at Sun Prairie Golf Course at 8:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.