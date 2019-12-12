Seven pins and nine overall wins led the Sun Prairie wrestling team to a 54-27 win over Madison La Follette as the Cardinal began their defense of the Big Eight Conference dual championship Tuesday.
“It was a nice win over at La Follette and a great start to our conference season,” Sun Prairie head coach Jim Nelson said.
The visiting Cardinals received pins from Bopa Quintana (106 pounds), Chris Rosbury (132), Quinn Hess (145), Dominic Stroede (152), Jack Desens (160), Branden Shannon (195) and Blaine Moore (220).
Shannon opened the match pinning the Lancers’ Noah Meiller in 2 minute, 42 seconds.
“He was up 5-0 in the first period after putting Meiller on his back. It’s great to see one of our seniors get that ball rolling and get everybody pumped up,” said Nelson.
Blaine Moore took the mat next and followed Shannon’s lead, pinning La Follette’s Adam Northington in 1:15.
“Blaine Moore, Wow,” said Nelson. “It was just a dominating performance to get that pin over a good wrestler, he built on that sixth-place finish on Saturday.”
Quintana recorded Sun Prairie’s second-fastest win by pinning Irie Jackson in 44 seconds.
“Bopa caught the kid and put (Jackson) on his back, and once he does that he usually puts them away,” Nelson said of Quintana. “It’s great to see that she has the finishing power.”
Meanwhile, Rosbury pinned Daniel Jimenez in 2:57, Hess stuck Lilliana Martinez in 2:34, Stroede pinned James Lacey in 3:36 and Desens recorded Sun Prairie’s quickest pin, sticking Logan Dwyer in :21.
“It was Rosbury’s first time on varsity and showed he had a little chip on his shoulder; Quinn Hess was up 8-0 after the first period, he put a lot of points on the board early and then did a great job of getting the second-period pin; Stroede also got up 8-0 in the first period and kept plugging away; and Jack came out blazing, putting the kid on his back right away,” said Nelson.
At 170, Cardinal junior Kyle Kaltenberg won by disqualification after the Lancers’ Jackson Mankowski was called for a body slam. Kaltenberg likely will this weekend’s event.
“You hate to see a kid get injured,” Nelson said.
Sun Prairie’s Alex Yelk received a forfeit victory to round out the scoring.
UP NEXT
Sun Prairie hosts the 12th annual Bob Downing Scramble this Saturday as 21 teams take the mats at Sun Prairie Field House.
“Bob was a very successful coach and referee and this tournament is very special to not only him but us as a program,” said Nelson of the former Sun Prairie head coach and 1997 George Martin Wrestling Hall of Fame inductee.
Wrestling begins at 9:15 a.m.
WRESTLING
WEEKEND
The Dowing Scramble is just part of a big wrestling weekend at Sun Prairie Field House. On Friday, the Steve Houser JV Tournament will be held, with wrestling starting at 6 p.m.
Then on Sunday, the Sun Prairie Youth Wrestling Tournament will begin at 9:15 a.m. at the high school.
SUN PRAIRIE 54
MADISON LA FOLLETTE 27
106 — B. Quintana, SP, pinned Jackson, ML, :44.
113 — Yelk, SP, received forfeit.
120 — Fahey, ML, pinned Zych, :53.
126 — Rosbury, SP, pinned Jimenez, ML, 2:57.
132 — Flores, ML, pinned Rivest, SP, 3:21.
138 — Sparkman, ML, dec. R. Quintana, SP, 5-1.
145 — Hess, SP, pinned Martinez, ML, 2:34.
152 — Stroede, SP, pinned Lacey, ML, 3:36.
160 — Desens, SP, pinned Dwyer, ML, :21.
170 — Kaltenberg, SP, won by DQ over Mankowski, ML.
182 — Bonds, ML, pinned Brown, ML, 2:35.
*195 — Shannon, SP, pinned Meiller, ML, 2:42.
220 — Moore, SP, pinned Northington, ML, 1:15.
285 — Payton, ML, def. Eull, SP, 1:00.
*starting weight
