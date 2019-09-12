Led by senior Natalie Tiltrum’s school record 77 the Sun Prairie girls golf team used home-course advantage to sweep Verona and Beloit Memorial in Tuesday’s Big Eight Conference tripledual.
Tiltrum’s 5-over-par round led the Cardinals to a season-best score of 361, well ahead of Verona’s 411. Beloit had an incomplete team with only two golfers competing.
The previous school-record round was 78, shot by Taylor Genter at Riverside Golf Course in Janesville in 2011.
“She just was on fire,” said Sun Prairie head coach Shana Tiltrum her daughter.
“Typically, and this is true for the boys (golf team) as well, we never play well at home,” said Tiltrum. “It just seems like it’s a mental thing. But this time everyone was just on fire.”
Senior Sydney O’Hearn also had a nice day shooting 85.
Rounding out the Cardinals’ scoring were junior Zoey Cruz (97) and senior Grace Holmes (102).
“Grace Holmes had a great round as well, she just had some bad luck at the very end which was unfortunate,” said Tiltrum.
Freshman Sophie Royle shot a 105.
“I’m very proud of the girls,” Tiltrum added.
UP NEXT
Sun Prairie will participate in the Beloit Memorial Invitational Saturday, with play beginning at 8:30 a.m. at Krueger Haskell Golf Course.
