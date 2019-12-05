Senior forwards Kadon Brunson and Carter Watters accounted for four points each leading the Sun Prairie boys hockey team to a 6-1 Big Eight Conference victory over Madison West played at Sun Prairie Ice Arena Tuesday.
Brunson registered his first hat trick of the season scoring three goals while adding an assist, while Watters had two goals and a pair of assists as the Cardinals improved to 2-0 both in the Big Eight and on the young season.
Watters and Brunson accounted for all three first-period goals. Watters scored an even-strength unassisted goal just 2 minutes, 7 seconds into the Big Eight contest, before assisting Brunson at the 12:28 mark.
Brunson scored 34 seconds later on dual assists from Watters and senior defenseman Jake Veldkamp, giving Sun Prairie a 3-0 at the end of one period.
Watters and Brunson teamed up again, this time with Brunson assisting Watters a mere :16 into the second period.
Freshman Kai Gerou got the Regents (0-1, 0-1) on the scoreboard at the 5:19 mark, cutting the Cardinal lead to 4-1.
Travin Egli opened the third-period scoring for Sun Prairie finding the net on an assist from Cole Herwig, before Brunson completed his hat trick at 5:33.
Senior goalie Alex Liegel made 31 saves to record his second win in as many games.
UP NEXT
Sun Prairie returns to Big Eight play Tuesday traveling to Middleton. The battle of the Cardinals begins at 7 p.m. at Bob Suter’s Capitol Ice Arena.
SUN PRAIRIE 6, MADISON WEST 1
Madison West 0 1 0 — 1
Sun Prairie 3 1 2 — 6
First period: SP — Watters (un), 2:07; Brunson (Watters), 12:28; Brunson (Watters, Veldkamp), 13:02.
Second period: SP — Watters (Brunson), :16. MW — Gerou (Marcin, Schaak), 5:19.
Third period: SP — Egli (Herwig), 3:36; Brunson (Batterman, Mariani), 5:33.
Saves: MW (Hedican) 35; SP (Liegel) 31.
