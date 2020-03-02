MIDDLETON — Freshman Martha Guelker will represent Sun Prairie in the 50th WIAA State Gymnastics Championships.
Guelker qualified in the vault during Saturday’s Division 1 Middleton Sectional. Guelker’s two runs at the vault earned her an 8.900 average, tying her with Watertown’s Meghan Hurtgen for fifth place.
Just missing a return trip to state was Amelia McDermott. The senior finished sixth on the uneven bars (8.625). McDermott also was ninth on the floor exercise (8.800), 14th on vault (8.450) and 15th on the balance beam (8.375) for a sixth-place all-around total of 34.250.
Junior Ellie Studier was 10th in the all-around (32.850) after earning a top-10 on the vault (7th, 8.700), while sophomore Natalie Figueroa was 11th (32.625) earning a 12th on the vault (8.550).
Sun Prairie finished fourth as a team with 132.4000 points. Only the top two teams advance to the state tournament.
Guelker will compete on Day 2 of the WIAA State Gymnastics Championship Saturday at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School.
WIAA DIVISION 1
MIDDLETON SECTIONAL
Team scores: Madison Memorial 138.3750, Verona/Madison Edgewood 137.3000, Middleton 136.0500, Sun Prairie 132.4000, Waunakee/DeForest 132.2000, Watertown 130.3500, Madison West 127.1750, Madison East/La Follette 119.6500.
