Sun Prairie head boys hockey coach Chris Finkler doesn’t necessarily equate success with championships, that’s why the 2018-19 season was a highly successful season.
The Cardinals finished runner-up to Verona going 11-2-0 in the Big Eight Conference race, while going 21-5-0 overall, losing the WIAA sectional championship to those very same Wildcats.
“I haven’t heard too much in regard to that, but we always expect to play at that level; it’s more about what it’s going to take to get there,” Finkler said, in reference to that season-ending defeat that kept Sun Prairie from making it to state. “If we do everything we need to do, things will take care of themselves.”
The program took some hits with graduation, losing the likes of All-Big Eight forwards Benett Halbleib and Travis Kernen, along with goalie Owen Leatherberry.
But the players that return have the Cardinals in good standing. Headlining that list are Kaden Brunson and Nick Johnson.
Brunson, a 5-foot-11, 170-pound forward, accounted for 47 points last season with 18 goals and 29 assists while being named honorable mention All-Big Eight as a junior.
“Kaden is our heart and soul,” said Finkler of Brunson. “Obviously on the ice he does some great things, but his leadership in the locker room and getting guys on the same page is huge; he’s been here for four years, so he knows what it takes.”
An all-around athlete who will play lacrosse at Merrimack College (Mass.), Brunson is a three-year letterwinner.
Johnson, a 6-0, 175-pound defenseman, also was named to the All-Big Eight honorable mention team after scoring four goals while delivering 19 assists in 2018-19.
“Being a defenseman he doesn’t always score that much, but he definitely has the ability,” said Finkler, following Johnson’s hat trick in the season-opening win over Beloit Memorial.
The Cardinals will have a new netminder as well as Alex Liegel takes over for Leatherberry. The 6-4, 225-pound senior went 2-0 and stopped all 31 shots that came his way last season.
“This is his year,” Finkler said. “We’re hoping he makes the most of it and continues to play well.”
Seniors Ryan Batterman, Jake Veldkamp, Jake Rauls, Travin Egli and Logan Smith are all returning two-year letterwinners. Batterman, a 5-11, 160-pound forward, finished the year with three points (1 goals, 2 assists); Veldkamp, a 6-3, 195-pound defenseman, also had three points (3 assists); Rauls, a 5-11, 170-pound defenseman, had four assists; Egli, a 5-10, 170-pound forward, scored one goal; and Smith, a 5-9, 160-pound forward, had one goal in 12 games.
Other returning letterwinners include junior forward Spencer Wessel (2 goals), sophomore forward Davis Hamilton (seven points (3 goals, 4 assists), senior forward Carter Watters (23 points (17 goals, 6 assists) and junior defenseman Dominic Mariani (1 goal).
“Carter is going to be a scorer, but it’s also nice to see him feeding the puck to others. He’s going to be one of our leaders this year as well,” said Finkler of Watters.
Rounding out the roster are senior forward Tyler Carpiaux, junior forward Cole Herwig, sophomores Luke Thompson (forward), Dakota Ayres (defenseman/forward), Jacob Hollfelder (defenseman), Noah Wilk (forward) and Noah McCrary (goalie), and freshmen forwards Evan Luxford and Tyler Rauls.
The Cardinals return to the ice next week with a pair of Big Eight home games. On Tuesday they host Madison West, before entertaining Madison East/La Follette on Thursday.
The puck will drop the puck at 7 p.m. both nights at Sun Prairie Ice Arena.
2019-20 SUN PRAIRIE
BOYS HOCKEY SCHEDULE
(Home games in CAPS)
Sat., Nov. 23 BELOIT MEMORIAL, W 7-0
Tues., Dec. 3 MADISON WEST, 7
Thurs., Dec. 5 EAST/LA FOLLETTE, 7
Tues., Dec. 10 Middleton, 8
Thurs., Dec. 12 Janesville, 7
Fri., Dec. 20 Verona, 7
Sat., Dec. 21 ONALASKA, 7
Fri.-Sat., Dec. 27-28 Arrowhead Tour.
Thurs., Jan. 2 MADISON MEMORIAL, 7
Fri., Jan. 3 Waukesha North, 7
Tues., Jan. 7 Beloit Memorial, 7
Thurs., Jan. 9 East/La Follette, 7:30
Fri., Jan. 10 U. SCHOOL OF MILW., 7
Tues., Jan. 14 MIDDLETON, 7:30
Sat., Jan. 18 Madison West
Fri., Jan. 24 D.C. Everest, 7
Sat., Jan. 25 Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln, 3
Tues., Jan. 28 Madison Memorial, 7
Tues., Feb. 4 VERONA, 7
Thurs., Feb. 6 JANESVILLE, 7
Feb. 18 & 20 WIAA Regionals
Feb. 25 & 28 WIAA Sectionals
March 5-7 WIAA State Tournament
