MADISON — Scoring has been an issue for the Sun Prairie girls basketball team during a recent three-game losing streak, the longest for the program in four seasons.
The Cardinals (7-5) dropped a 46-42 non-conference road decision to Madison Edgewood Tuesday resulting in their longest losing streak since dropping three-straight games during the 2015-16 season.
Sun Prairie averaged just 36.3 points during defeats to Oconomowoc, Middleton and Edgewood, after averaging 62.8 during its previous nine contests.
Their five losses this season have come to teams with a combined record of 51-10, with four of the teams ranked in either the Associated Press or WisSports.net coaches polls.
Freshman Marie Outlay led the Lady Cards with 10 points, while freshman Avree Antony and Jazzanay Seymore each added nine.
Ella Foti led all scorers with 14 points while the Crusaders (8-5) got 11 from Sarah Lazar.
UP NEXT
The Cardinals head back into Big Eight Conference play taking their 6-2 record into Madison Memorial to face the No. 2 ranked and league-leading Spartans (12-0, 9-0).
Memorial won the first meeting, 82-60.
Tipoff is 7:15 p.m.
MADISON EDGEWOOD 46
SUN PRAIRIE 42
Sun Prairie 19 23 — 42
Edgewood 25 21 — 46
Sun Prairie (fg-ft-pts) — Antony 3-3-9, Rae 1-3-5, Strey 0-2-2, Outlay 2-5-10, Auston 3-1-7, Seymore 4-1-9. Totals — 13 15-22 42.
Edgewood — Foti 4-4-14, Langlois 2-0-6, Barth 1-0-2, Deang 1-2-4, Grosse 1-0-2, Olson 2-2-7, Lazar 2-7-11. Totals — 13 15-24 46.
3-point goals — SP 1 (Outlay 1), ME 5 (Foti 2, Langlois 2, Olson 1). Total fouls — SP 20, ME 17. Fouled out — Strey.
