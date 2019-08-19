MILWAUKEE — The Sun Prairie High School girls golf team played its first round of the 2019 season, competing in the Franklin Invitational at Brown Deer Golf Course in Milwaukee Friday.
“We finished in 14th place out of 20 teams, placing ahead of (Madison) West and Verona in our conference,” said SP head coach Shana Tiltrum, whose team shot a 381.
Senior Sydney O’Hearn led the Cardinals’ way with an 81 to place 12h overall. Fellow seniors Natalie Tiltrum and Grace Holmes followed with rounds of 94 and 98, respectively, while sophomore Lexi Veldkamp completed the scoring with a 108.
Reigning Big Eight Conference champion Middleton won the team title with a 319.
UP NEXT
The Cardinals return to action Tuesday playing Janesville Craig and Madison La Follette. The Big Eight tripledual will be played at Yahara Golf Course at 9 a.m.
Sun Prairie then plays in an invitational on Thursday at Edelweiss Golf Course in New Glarus. Play begins at 8:30 a.m.
FRANKLIN INVITATIONAL
At Brown Deer G.C. (Par 71)
Team scores: Middleton 319, Kettle Morane 330, Hartland Arrowhead 336, Bay Port 341, Brookfield Central 341, Madison Memorial 354, Cedarburg 357, Milton 36, G.B. Notre Dame 361, Waunakee 363, Madison Edgewood 372, Stoughton 374, Franklin 376, Sun Prairie 381, Milwaukee DSHA 387, Madison West 389, Oconomowoc 389, Waukesha South 419, The Prairie School 422, Verona 426.
Sun Prairie: O’Hearn 81, Tiltrum 94, Holmes 98, Veldkamp 108.
