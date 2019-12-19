Sun Prairie’s annual Coaches vs. Cancer basketball fundraiser will be held the final Friday of January and first Saturday in February.
The annual event, will be called the Cardinal Challenge this year. On Friday, Jan. 31, the Sun Prairie girls will face the Janesville Craig Cougars, and the following night the Cardinal boys host the Janesville Parker Vikings.
Both games will tip off at 7:15 p.m. at Sun Prairie Field House.
“We are really excited to get more people and businesses involved,” said former SPHS athlete Korey Feiner, a member of the Board of Ambassadors for Coaches vs. Cancer. “We already have two groups at the high school helping to drive this event within the school. Now, I need to work twice as hard to get the word out in the community.”
Many more details about this year’s event will appear in The Star and on our website, http://www.hngnews.com/sun_prairie_star/
“We are hoping to build off last year's success to further the communities support of cancer research and awareness,” Feiner added.
