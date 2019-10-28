HARTLAND — Sophomore Joseph Freng and junior Connor Carpenter will represent the Sun Prairie in the 2019 WIAA State Cross Country Championships, after both posted qualifying times in Saturday’s WIAA Division 1 Kettle Moraine Sectional.
Unfortunately, Sun Prairie finished third as a team and fell one place short of reaching its fifth consecutive State Meet.
“Our performance at the Sectional Meet was the best team performance of the year,” Cardinals head coach Kevin Hall said. “Their performance was a testament to their ability to realize their potential under pressure. The team raced valiantly, placing all 7 runners in the top third of the field, the first time this has been done in at least five years. Unfortunately, the No. 3 (Madison La Follette) and No. 6 (Oconomowoc) ranked teams in the state proved they are deserving of such a ranking, and both of those programs also raced well.”
Freng will compete in his first State Meet after posting a 16 minute, 59.3 clocking on the 5,000-meter Naga-Waukee Park course. Freng finished eighth overall.
“Both Joe Freng and Connor Carpenter have perennially lead the team this season, and their leadership was on display on Saturday,” said Hall. “Joe’s vast improvement is the direct result of the consistent work he put in following his freshman season. He is someone who has embraced the lifestyle of a runner and understands the value of a high work ethic and consistent training during the offseason. He has run a minute to a minute and a half faster in each of his races this season, and seamlessly stepped into his role as a top runner for the Cardinals.
Carpenter will return to state for the second straight year after finishing 90th last year as part of the Cardinals’ team qualifier. Carpenter finished 13th overall with a time of 17:07.9 Saturday.
“Connor has picked up where he left off last season as a consistent varsity member of the team, improving his finishing place in each race this season. His consistency is indicative of his mental toughness,” said Hall.
Juniors Joseph Stoll (19th, 17:28.4), Tyler Stoll (21st, 17:36.4) and Max Saron (22nd, 17:39.0) all fell short of reaching state.
WIAA STATE MEET
The WIAA State Cross Country Championships this Saturday at Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids. The Division 1 boys race begins at 2:35 p.m.
WIAA DIVISION 1
KETTLE MORAINE SECTIONAL
At Naga-Waukee Park, Hartland
Team scores: Madison La Follette 37, Oconomowoc 40, Sun Prairie 83, Stoughton 118, Janesville Craig 173, Kettle Moraine 180, Oregon 187, Elkhorn, 213, Milton 224, Janesville Parker 275, Fort Atkinson 284, Beloit Memorial 397.
Top 5 finishers: 1. Vance, Ocon, 15:55.2; 2. Bloomquist, JC, 16:05.4; 3. Olson, ML, 16:24.6; 4. Wolfe, ML, 16:40.2; 5. Kenyon, Ocon, 16:52.6.
Team State qualifiers: Madison La Follette, Oconomowoc.
Individual State qualifiers: 2. Bloomquist, JC, 16:05.4; 8. Freng, SP, 16:59.3; 9. Zwicki, St, 17:00.8; 13. Carpenter, SP, 17:07.9; 14. Zelinski, Oreg, 17:12.7.
Sun Prairie: 8. Freng, 16:59.3; 13. Carpenter, 17:07.9; 19. J. Stoll, 17:28.4; 21. T. Stoll, 17:36.4; 22. Saron, 17:39.0.
