Five-star basketball forward Jalen Johnson has verbally committed to Duke University.
The Nicolet and former Sun Prairie High School standout picked the NCAA Division 1 perennial powerhouse Blue Devils over his other three finalists: Arizona, Kentucky and home-state Wisconsin. Johnson took an official visit to Duke on Oct. 19.
“Next year I’ll be attending Duke University to play for Coach K,” Johnson said. “I picked them because how much of a priority I was for them and the potential they see in me,” he added. “It was just a different vibe that I got with them and it was just great since my first conversation with them.”
Johnson, a senior-to-be at Nicolet, played his freshman and sophomore seasons at Sun Prairie. As a sophomore, he helped lead the program to its first-ever WIAA State Tournament and a school-record 25 wins.
Last July Johnson, along with younger brother Kobe, transferred to Nicolet. They led the Knights to the Division 2 state crown after going 27-1 this past season.
Johnson is ranks No. 4 overall and as the No. 3 small forward in the 247Sports Composite Rankings.
“I see myself fitting in great with the play style right away,” Johnson said. “Coach K lets his guys play their games and play through their mistakes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.