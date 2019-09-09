MIDDLETON — Led by Sydney O’Hearn’s round of 83 the Sun Prairie girls golf team shot a 375 at Saturday’s invitational held at Pleasant View Golf Course.
“Saturday was a successful day for us, placing 13th out of 22 teams,” said Sun Prairie coach Shana Tiltrum.
Tiltrum, a senior, finished 11th overall.
She was followed by Zoey Cruz (95), Natalie Tiltrum (98), Isabel Royle (99) and Grace Holmes (104)
Middleton had the lowest score of 315, followed by Notre Dame Academy with 348 and Waunakee with 352.
UP NEXT
The Cardinals host their first home meet of the season as Beloit Memorial and Verona come to Sun Prairie Golf Course Tuesday. The Big Eight tee time is 2 p.m.
