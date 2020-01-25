MADISON – The race in the Badger Conference just got interesting.
The Madison Metro Lynx – ranked third in the state – gained an early lead on the conference-leading and the state’s second-ranked Cap City Cougars during the teams’ contest on Tuesday, ultimately dealing the Cougars their first conference loss of the season.
Madison 4
Cap City 2
In a first period where quality shots were particularly hard to come by for the Cougars – who recorded just two shots on goal all period – the Metro Lynx struck first. Sydney Raaths scored the game’s first goal 12 minutes after the puck dropped at Madison Ice Arena.
A Cap City team that’s thrived in the second period of games all season – outscoring their opponents by 25 goals so far in second period play this season – quickly evened the score at 1-1 once play began after the first intermission. Amanda Bauer scored Cap City’s first goal 36 seconds after play resumed.
31 seconds later, the Metro Lynx regained their lead, finding the back of Cap City’s net to make it a 2-1 game
The Metro Lynx were able to turn away all of Cap City’s attacks for the rest of the period. Meanwhile, on the other end ice, Madison scored once more before the period was out. With less than a minute to go in the second, the Metro Lynx took advantage on a power play to double their lead heading into the third.
The Cougars controlled play more and more as the game went on; they outshot the Metro Lynx 14 to 8 in the third period. Zephryn Jager’s power play goal at 11:25 shaved the Madison lead to just one goal, and the Cougars had a comeback on their minds.
Unfortunately for Cap City, the comeback chances were effectively squashed with three minutes to go; Raaths scored her second goal of the night to put the Metro Lynx back up by two goals. Neither team was able to find the back of the net again, and the 4-2 score went final.
Lexi Holman made 26 saves in the loss for the Cougars.
Cap City’s record stood at 14-2-0 (7-1-0 Badger Conference) heading into Thursday’s contest against the Badger Lightning, the results of which were unavailable for this edition.
The Lynx avenged their first of two losses this year, splitting the season series with the Cougars. Madison’s conference mark is now 5-1-0, tightening the race for the Badger Conference.
UP NEXT
Cap City returns to the ice on Monday, when they host the Fox Cities Stars, who are currently ranked fifth in the state. The puck is scheduled to drop at Sun Prairie Ice Arena at 7 p.m.
MADISON 4, CAP CITY 2
Madison 1 2 1 — 4
Cap City 0 1 1 — 2
First period: M — Raaths (Johnson, Goetzke), 12:12.
Second period: M — Olander (Ahlborn, Kolpien), 1:07; Mirwald (Bonnell, Johnson), 16:14 (pp). CC — Bauer, 0:36.
Third period: M — Raaths (Mirwald, Bonnell), 14:10. CC — Jager (Bauer), 11:25 (pp).
Saves: M (Armstrong) 25; CC (Holman) 26.
