OCONOMOWOC — Amelia McDermott and Natalie Figueroa earned top-10 performances to lead the Sun Prairie gymnastics team’s way at the Oconomowoc Invitational on Saturday.
“Our second meet is under our belt,” said Sun Prairie head coach Shannon Maly. “Although our score doesn’t show it, many of the girls made improvements on their routines. The scoring at the meet was pretty tough and we had executional errors that added up. Two Illinois teams were also competing today in the Divisions. Both of the teams placed first in each of the divisions, and took many of the individual places as well. They are just coming off their state season whereas Wisconsin high schools are just starting.”
McDermott was the only Cardinal gymnast to reach the podium, placing sixth on the vault with a score of 8.775 from the judges.
The Sun Prairie senior also had scores of 7.350 on the uneven bars, 8.2 on the balance beam and 8.2 on the floor exercise for an all-around total of 32.525, good for seventh place.
Figueroa finished with an all-around score of 30.325 to place 10th overall.
Other notable performances were turned in by Martha Guelker (9th, 8.6, vault), Ellie Studier (10th, 8.575, vault), Taylor Smith (12th, 8.450, floor) & 16th, 8.450, beam)
“We were first in rotation on beam. We had some really nice routines, they just took a lot of deductions and we had a few falls,” said Maly. These early invites help us understand where we need improvement. We also have many new gymnasts competing and it allows for them to get a chance to see where they stand.”
UP NEXT
The Cardinals host Middleton in a Big Eight Conference dual Thursday at 6 p.m. at Prairie Phoenix Academy.
“Over break we will have a lot of time to polish and clean up routines, as well as work a few new skills to ensure that we are ready for the dual meet season after break,” Maly said.
