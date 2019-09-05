STOUGHTON — Playing on a narrow field proved to be a disadvantageous for the Sun Prairie boys soccer team Tuesday night. In the end, the Cardinals settled for a 1-1 draw with Stoughton in the non-conference road game.
“We had hard time spreading them out,” SPHS head coach Tok Kim said.
Sun Prairie (2-0-2 overall) trailed 1-0 when sophomore midfielder Nathan Voung was taken down inside the penalty area while attacking, resulting in a penalty kick. Kim chose junior midfielder Jonathan Trilling to take the shot, and the decision proved to be the right one as Trilling the Stoughton keeper tying the match at 1-1.
It remained that way for the remainder of the first half, and the rest of the night as neither team scored in the second half.
In the second half, each team had a one outstanding scoring opportunity, but both failed. Sun Prairie’s unsuccessful effort for possession game through the middle continued in the second half due to the congested middle which frustrated our skilled players.
“We made a couple of fatal mistakes in the game,” said Kim. The mistake made in the early first-half resulted in a goal. Their striker (Derek Karlen) took advantage of our lackadaisical defensive effort and capitalize on it by beating our goalie Tanner Scherer to the low far corner with a well-placed shot,” explained Kim. “It was set up beautifully by his well-controlled dribbling effort which broke down our defense.”
Sun Prairie’s scoring opportunity came on a brilliant dribbling attempt by Gabe Voung.
“Gabe dribbled through couple of Stoughton and slid a perfect crossing pass in the middle of the goal box. Senior mid-winger Braeden Gruber made a great touch on goal, but the goalie made an excellent save to keep the game and even,” said Kim.
UP NEXT
Sun Prairie has a busy schedule playing four matches in three days. It begins with a non-conference road game at Oak Creek Saturday (3 p.m.), before the Cardinals host Waunakee in non-conference play Tuesday before opening Big Eight Conference play Tuesday at home against Madison Memorial.
Both the Waunakee and Memorial matches begin at 7 p.m.
SUN PRAIRIE 1, STOUGHTON 1
Sun Prairie 1 0 — 1
Stoughton 1 0 — 0
First half: ST — Karlen (Zeitner), 11:42; SP — Trilling (pk), 23:59
Second half: No scoring.
Goalies: SP (Scherer) 0; St (Benog) 4.
