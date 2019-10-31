Sun Prairie's pitcher Maddie Gardner will be playing college softball at the University of South Florida following graduation.
The senior announced the decision Thursday on Twitter: I’m proud to announce that I will be continuing my academic and softball career at the University of South Florida. Thank you to all who helped me get to where I am today!
Gardner had verbally committed to the University of Wisconsin between her freshman and sophomore year.
As a junior she earned first-team Big Eight Conference honors for a third consecutive year. She went 26-4 with a 2.18 earned run average, striking out a school-record 339 batters versus just 28 walks in 186 2/3 innings.
Wisconsin Fastpitch Coaches Association first-team All-District and All-State honors.
Gardner was named the WFSCA co-Player of the Year.
She has a career record of 71-7 with 737 career strikeouts and pitched Sun Prairie to the 2018 WIAA Division 1 state title and 2019 state-runner up finish.
More on Gardner's college choice will appear in The Star in Tuesday's edition.
