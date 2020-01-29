The 10th-ranked Sun Prairie boys basketball team bounced back from only its second loss of the season Tuesday night behind an up-tempo offense to surge past Madison West, 81-70, in Big Eight Conference play at Sun Prairie Field House.
The victory followed last Friday’s 73-64 loss at Madison Memorial, which dropped the Cardinals two games back of Madison La Follette in the race to the 2019-20 Big Eight title.
“We didn’t have a lot of time to allow that to linger, you’ve got to come out and play and we did that,” Sun Prairie head coach Jeff Boos said.
The Cardinals (10-2 overall, 8-2 Big Eight), ranked No. 10 in the latest Associated Press Division 1 poll, turned a five-point game into a route following a spirited 13-2 run early in the second half.
Fueling that run were senior forward Delaware Hale and senior point guard Colin Schaefer, who together contributed 11 points during the stretch and combined for 42 points.
“We have to continue to do things at a high level, we’re always ready to push that button,” said Boos. “We sometimes get it up to 10-to-12 and then relax a bit — maybe we don’t get to the glass or do the little things — tonight we did most of those things. Tonight we did things to improve the team.”
Sun Prairie led 38-31 at halftime, but the Regents (5-8, 3-6) got a basket from Anton Hansen and 3-pointers on consecutive possessions by Dayne Armwald and James Hughes that cut the Cardinal advantage to five with 14 minutes, 38 seconds remaining.
Hale, who shared game-high scoring honors with Armwald, the Big Eight’s leading scorer (24.5 ppg) with 24, raised his season average to 15.5.
Schaefer topped his 17.6 average with 18.
Hale started the second-half run with a short jumper in the lane before senior guard Dawson Hughes, who on Monday announced on Twitter that he will be playing collegiately at Edgewood College, made a steal near mid court and took it in for an uncontested layup.
Schaefer scored the next four points, before Hale’s 3-pointer and layup gave Sun Prairie a commanding 57-41 lead with 11:42 left.
“We’ve just got to do things more consistently for a longer period of time. That’s a challenge for us,” Boos said.
Sun Prairie never trailed in the game, opening on a 9-2 run before sophomore forward Addison Ostrenga’s back-to-back rebound putbacks upped the advantage to 18-8 midway through the first half.
Ostrenga finished with eight points, while the Cardinals got double-digit performances from Hughes (12) and senior Deante Luster (10).
Tuesday’s game with Madison West completed Sun Prairie’s the first run-through the Big Eight.
“We’ve got some big games coming up with that stretch again with Craig, La Follette and East,” said Boos.
UP NEXT
The Cardinals host Beloit Memorial (2-8, 2-6) Thursday in a 7:15 p.m. tipoff at Sun Prairie Field House.
CARDINAL CHALLENGE COACHES VS. CANCER SATURDAY
Sun Prairie will hold its annual Coaches vs. Cancer Cardinal Challenge game this Saturday. Tipoff against Janesville Parker is 7:15 p.m. at Sun Prairie Field House.
SUN PRAIRIE 81, MADISON WEST 70
Madison West 31 39 — 70
Sun Prairie 38 43 — 81
Madison West (fg ft-fta pts) — Jacobs 3 2-3 8, Davis 1 2-4 4, Bowman 1 0-0 3, Barry 3 0-0 9, Richmond 2 0-0 5, McGrath 2 1-2 5, Hansen 3 0-0 6, J. Hughes 2 0-0 6, Armwald 8 6-7 24. Totals — 25 11-16 70.
Sun Prairie — Schaefer 8 2-4 18, Hughes 3 4-7 10, Luster 5 1-1 2, Hale 10 12- 24, Ostrenga 3 2-4 8, B. Olson 2 0-0 4, Radlund 1 1-1 4. Totals — 32 10-21 81.
3-point goals — MW 9 (Barry 3, Hughes 2, Armwald 2, Richmond 1), SP 5 9Hale 3, Luster 1, Radlund 1). Total fouls — MW 17, SP 15. Technical foul — MW (bench).
