MADISON — The last thing you want to do while struggling is to run into a great team, but that’s exactly what the Sun Prairie girls basketball team did Friday night.
In the midst of a three-game losing skid the Cardinals fell behind early and never recovered losing 83-56 Big Eight Conference-leading Madison Memorial, ranked No. 2 in the Associated Press Division 1 poll.
Sun Prairie (7-6 overall) fell to 6-3 in the Big Eight standings.
The Cardinals, who started three freshmen — Avree Antony, Marie Outlay and Antionique Auston — were no match for the experienced and deep Spartans.
Junior Jazzanay Seymore led Sun Prairie’s balanced attack with 11 points, Outlay scored nine while Antony and juniors Maddie Strey and Grace Radlund chipped in eight apiece.
Mia Morel led the Spartans (13-0, 10-0) with a game-high 19 while Penn State University commit Leilani Kapinus added 16.
UP NEXT
The Cardinals will look to end their losing skid Thursday hosting Beloit Memorial in a 7:15 p.m. tipoff at Sun Prairie Field House.
Sun Prairie won the first meeting, 59-19.
MADISON MEMORIAL 83
SUN PRAIRIE 56
Sun Prairie 26 30 — 56
Madison Memorial 40 43 — 83
Sun Prairie (fg-ft-pts) — Antony 1-6-8, Kostelnik 2-1-6, Radlund 3-2-8, Strey 2-4-8, Outlay 3-2-9, Auston 2-0-4, Jones 1-0-2, Seymore 4-1-11. Totals — 18 16-21 56.
Madison Memorial — Peters 3-0-8, Morel 6-2-19, Kapinus 7-2-16, Brown 2-0-5, Rankins 4-4-12, Sweet 3-0-6, Rauwolf 0-2-2, White Eagle 4-0-10, Thornas 1-1-3, Virgin 1-0-2. Totals — 31 11-23 83.
3-point goals — SP 4 (Seymore 2, Outlay 1, Kostelnik 1), MM 10 (Morel 5, Peters 2, White Eagle 2, Brown 1). Total fouls — SP 16, MM 19.
MADISON WEST
MAKE-UP SET
The Jan. 11 postponement of the Sun Prairie-Madison West game will be made up on Monday, Feb. 3 at 7:15 in Sun Prairie.
