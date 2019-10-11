Kallion Buckner scored on runs of 80 and 94 yards and finished with 247 leading Middleton to a 35-19 Big Eight Conference win over Sun Prairie, spoiling the Cardinals’ Homecoming game at Ashley Field Friday night.
Buckner, the Big Eight's leading rusher with 1,004 yards coming in, scored on the first play of the second half, busting loose for 80 yards to give the visiting Cardinals (6-2 overall, 6-2 Big Eight Conference) a 14-13 lead, one they would not relinquish.
Sun Prairie (5-3, 5-3) was about to take the lead back when it fumbled the ball away inside the Middleton 5-yard line on the first play of the fourth quarter. Two plays later Buckner raced 94 yards to the end zone.
Keewon Buford added scoring runs of 9 and 20 yards as Middleton pulled away.
Brady Stevens threw three touchdown passes to raise his Big Eight-leading total to 23. Stevens threw TDs to Peyton Jenkins, Colin Schaefer and Dominick Landphier.
Sun Prairie was held to a season-low 18 yards rushing on 24 attempts.
NEW ASHLEY GROUNDBREAKING
Ground will be broken for the new Ashley Field renovation following Friday’s Big Eight Conference finale against Madison West.
Kickoff against the Regens (4-4) will be at 7 p.m.
SUN PRAIRIE, MIDDLETON
Middleton 7 0 7 21 — 35
Sun Prairie 0 13 0 6 — 19
Middleton — Johnson, 0 fumble return (Pertzborn kick).
Sun Prairie — Jenkins, 43 pass from Stevens (pass failed).
Sun Prairie — Schaefer, 13 pass from Schaefer (Konopacki kick).
Middleton— Buckner, 80 run (Pertzborn kick).
Middleton— Buckner, 94 run (Pertzborn kick).
Sun Prairie — Landphier, 26 pass from Stevens (pass failed).
Middleton — Buford, 9 run (Pertzborn kick).
Middleton — Buford, 20 run (Pertzborn kick).
First Downs — M 14, SP 15. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — M 43-330, SP 24-18. Passing Yards — M 5, SP 96. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — M 1-3-0, SP 18-27-1. Fumbles-lost — M 2-2, SP 1-1. Penalties — M 9-79, SP 9-97.
