Sun Prairie Storm competed over two weekends in state meets to finish up it’s winter season. The 12 and under group swam in Brown Deer at The Walter Schroeder Aquatic center Feb. 28-March 1. The 13 and older group swam March 6-8 in Pleasant Prairie. Both age groups clashed with the best swimmers in the state over the state title.
For the 12 and under group there were 54 lifetime bests. Team records fell with swims by Hailey Diers in the girls 8 and under 50 free and Grant Schmidt in the 11-12 boys 400 IM. The 400 free relay was another team record set by Grant Schmid, Chase Rimrodt, Cam Spredemann and Coby Zander.
“AA” standards were achieved by Sophie Diers for the 100 back and 100 IM and Lydia Zenobia for the 100 fly and 100 free. “A” standards were obtained by Asher Lopez for the 50 and 100 free, Chase Rimrodt for the 50 free, Grant Schmid for the 100 and 400 IM, Cam Spredemann for the 50 fly and Coby Zander for the 100 back and 50 free. Laney Mueller got a “BB” cut for her 50 fly.
The 13 and older swimmers impressed at Pleasant Prairie and achieved 22 new USA time standards. In division 2, girls took 9th place, boys 3rd and the team was 6th overall. 39 team records were broken including 26 individual and 13 relays. Sisters Brielle (girls 13-14) and Brooke (girls 15-16) Laube set records for 200 free, 50 back and 100 and 200 breast respectively. Jonathon Schluesche (15-16 boys) set a record in 200 IM. Bennett Braatz’s record was in 13-14 boys 200 breast. Ruth Pavelski placed 8th in the girls 13-14 1650 free.
Ben Wiegand, one of the state’s best swimmers, achieved a “AAAA” cut for his 100 Free. Star swimmers James Werwie and Campbell Sullivan obtained “AAA”cuts as well.
