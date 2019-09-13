The Sun Prairie defense held Janesville Craig to 75 yards of total offense and Brady Stevens accounted for three touchdowns, two passing and one running, leading Sun Prairie to 39-0 Big Eight Conference win at Ashley Field Friday night.
Stevens finished the night throwing touchdowns of 78 yards to Dominick Landphier and 12 yards to Coliln Schaefer, completing 9-of-18 passes for 213 yards. Meanwhile, the junior scored on a 4-yard run.
“We left some opportunities out there tonight, but the end result was great,” said Cardinals head coach Brian Kaminski.
Landphier caught two passes for 116 yards.
Mekhi Gullens led the defense with seven tackles and had an interception.
The Cardinals (3-1) are set for Friday’s showdown with Big Eight co-leader (leader) Verona. Kickoff against the Wildcats (4-0) is 7 p.m. at Ashley Field.
SUN PRAIRIE 39
JANESVILLE CRAIG 0
Janesville Craig 0 0 0 0 — 0
Sun Prairie 14 15 7 0 — 39
Sun Prairie — Dominick Landphier 78 pass from Brady Stevens (Owen Konopacki kick).
Sun Prairie — Nathan Schauer 6 run (Konopacki kick).
Sun Prairie — Colin Schaefer 12 pass from Stevens (kick failed).
Sun Prairie — Safety, ball snapped out of end zone.
Sun Prairie — Stevens, 4 run (Konopacki kick).
Sun Prairie — FG, Konopacki, 27.
Sun Prairie — Schaefer, 4 run (Konopacki kick).
First Downs — JC 5, SP 17. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — JC 29-35, SP 31-125. Passing Yards — JC 44, SP 213. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — JC 3-16-3, SP 9-18-1. Fumbles-lost — JC 5-4, SP 2-2. Penalties — JC 4-20, SP 11-75.
