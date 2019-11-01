FOND DU LAC — Brady Stevens threw three touchdown passes, all to Dominick Landphier, and sixth-seeded Sun Prairie beat second-seed Fond du Lac on the road, 34-30, in Level 2 play of the WIAA Division 1 football playoffs Friday.
Stevens completed just eight passes, but three went for touchdowns of 17, 74 and 69 yards to Landphier. They were the only receptions for Landphier, who tallied a career-high 160 yards receiving.
Landphier, a senior, caught consecutive passes for 74 and 69 yards as the Cardinals (8-3) erased a 24-20 deficit early in the third quarter
Fond du Lac (9-2) closed the gap to 34-30 with 55 seconds remaining, but Landphier recovered the onside kick.
Sun Prairie will play at top-seeded Madison Memorial in a Division 1 quarterfinal on Friday, Nov. 8. The Spartans, 30-0 winners over Middleton, defeated the Cardinals 28-25 in the season opener.
Kickoff between the two Big Eight Conference rivals is 7 p.m. at Mansfield Stadium.
SUN PRAIRIE 34, FOND DU LAC 30
Sun Prairie 7 7 13 7 — 34
Fond du Lac 8 8 8 6 — 30
Fond du Lac — Allen, 35 run (Behnke pass from Walljasper).
Sun Prairie — Schauer, 1 run (Konopacki kick).
Fond du Lac — Walljasper, 25 run (Allen run).
Sun Prairie — Landphier, 17 pass from Stevens (Konopacki kick).
Sun Prairie — Stone, 52 run (pass failed).
Fond du Lac — Walljasper, 23 run (Sebert pass from Walljasper).
Sun Prairie — Landphier, 74 pass from Stevens (Konopacki kick).
Sun Prairie — Landphier, 69 pass from Stevens (Konopacki kick).
Fond du Lac — Behnke, 7 pass from Walljasper (kick failed).
First Downs — SP 13, FDL 20. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — SP 37-176, FDL 41-277. Passing Yards — SP 199, FDL 173. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — SP 8-15-0, FDL 7-20-2. Fumbles-lost — SP 1-1, FDL 1-1. Penalties — SP 6-20, FDL 6-24.
