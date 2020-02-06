Time was running out on Liz Berkholtz.
But with her back against the wall — and with a little help — Berkholtz was able to realize a childhood dream.
Berkholtz, a 2011 Sun Prairie High School graduate, wanted to try and qualify for the Olympic Marathon Trials, but the cutoff date was Jan. 19 of this year. Low and behold, the Houston Marathon — a Trial-qualifying race — was being held that very day.
However, registration was already full and no more runners were being allowed in. But Berkholtz worked her magic.
“I emailed somebody in charge and I was like, ‘Hi. I really want to qualify for the Trials. Is there any way you can get me into the race?’” said Berkholtz, who ran on the University of Minnesota cross-country team before graduating in 2016.
Berkholtz was granted a spot about 10 seconds back of the start line, ahead of the majority of the thousands of participants who were running.
“I’m so grateful that they let me in, obviously,” she said.
Berkholtz, who had only ran three marathons prior to Houston, logged a personal-best time of 2 hours, 40 minutes and 34 seconds. The cut to qualify for the Olympic Marathon Trials was 2 hours, 45 minutes. Berkholtz was in.
To top it off, the 27-year-old placed first out of 374 runners in the 25-29 age group.
“I haven’t been racing much since I graduated (from college), so I kind of forgot that feeling of crossing a finish line and being super thrilled with the results,” Berkholtz said. “I was the first time I think since college I was like, ‘Wow. That felt amazing.’ All your hard work kind of culminating into one moment. It was really kind of special. I was really humbled. It was a great race.”
Being able to compete in the Olympic Marathon Trials is a huge accomplishment, said Paul Frank, one of Berkholtz’s high school cross country and track and field coaches.
“The hard part for runners is when you finish college it’s not like there’s a huge circuit for professionals,” said Frank, who is currently the Sun Prairie cross country coach. “There’s stuff there, but it’s not like everyone goes on to it. So, I think for a lot of runners when they finish college, the Olympics, if you’re looking at the timing of it, four years, that kind of becomes one of those pinnacle, can I get myself there.”
Berkholtz, who is a NICU nurse at Aurora Sinai Medical Center in Milwaukee, had a decorated career at Sun Prairie. She competed in the WIAA state cross country meet four times, placing sixth as a senior, and won track state titles in the 3,200 and 1,600 races as a senior.
Even in high school, Frank could tell Berkholtz was destined for big things as a runner.
“When we were watching her run, we were noticing this young lady had something special, and that is she had talent,” Frank said. “On top of the talent, she had drive and she had a passion to just be the best that she could be.”
At the University of Minnesota, Berkholtz redshirted her first year before making her name in the program. She advanced to the NCAA Championships all four years, placing a career-best 44th place as a senior. In her final year, Berkholtz was a team captain and was named All-Big Ten Second Team and All-Midwest Region.
After graduating from Minnesota in the spring of 2016, Berkholtz enrolled at Marquette University for an accelerated, 18-month nursing program. During that time, Berkholtz would get some runs in to stay in shape, but she was in no way training for any type of competitions.
But last summer, Berkholtz’s thoughts shifted to the 2020 Olympics. She knew that if she was going to try and qualify for the Games, she had to get training. So, in June, Berkholtz started working out.
Berkholtz ran her first-ever marathon in Madison in August and two months later raced in Milwaukee.
“I thought I was going to qualify there, but it was only my second time doing it and I was 27 seconds off,” Berkholtz said. “I was like, ‘Crap. I’ve got to do one more.’”
Berkholtz was all signed up for a marathon in California, paid the money and had people coming to watch when she got sick with an upper respiratory virus. Despite being in rough shape, Berkholtz ran, but she missed Olympic qualifying. She had one more shot when he was granted a spot in the Houston Marathon.
Berkholtz ran the best race of her young marathon career in Houston.
“My goal was to be patient, because my other marathons I always went to the halfway point around 1:19, 1:20, which would mean I would finish around 2:40,” Berkholtz said. “But all I had to run was less than 2:45. And I would always end up slowing down in the second half. So, I told myself to feel physically good, like I had another gear.”
Berkholtz kept track of her splits each mile on her watch — averaging a 6-minute, 8-second pace per mile. With just a couple miles left in her 26.2-mile journey, she knew she would qualify for the Trials barring an unforeseen incident. Berkholtz coasted down the last straight away to punch her ticket to the Olympic Marathon Trials.
“I kind of just smiled the whole last mile,” Berkholtz said. “I was happy.
Berkholtz finished 18th out of 2,606 female runners and 128th out of 6,899 total racers.
Trials approaching
quickly (Feb. 29)
After qualifying for the Olympic Trials, Berkholtz set her sights on that race, which will be Feb. 29 through the heart of downtown Atlanta and past momentums from the 1996 Olympic Games.
It’s going to be the ultimate racing challenge for Berkholtz. She knows she’ll be face to face against the top marathon runners in the country, a lot of whom are professionals in the sport.
“I’m just happy to be there to be honest,” Berkholtz said. “I’m OK with knowing that given how much time I can put into it, it’s great to just qualify.”
There are 511 females who qualified for the race, according to the USA Track & Field lists. However, not all women might enter the race, Berkholtz knows.
“She’s got to run smart, she knows that,” Frank said. “You can’t get too excited early. The one thing that’s made her career throughout, whether that’s high school and even in college, it’s Liz has this unique ability to step up when the stage gets big — she steps up to the next level.”
Berkholtz believes her qualifying time is right around 150th best in the field.
“I think if I was top 50, I’d be really happy,” said Berkholtz, whose goal is to set a personal-record time.
The top women’s time in the 2016 Olympic Marathon Trials in Los Angeles was 2:28:20 by Amy Cragg of Portland. Three U.S. women qualified and ran in the ’16 Games, all placing in the top nine.
To advance to the ’20 Olympics in Tokyo, the top three U.S. place winners will advance if they clock a time under 2:29:30.
“For Liz, that’s pretty far away from what she ran already,” Frank said. “I also, because I coached her for years, wouldn’t put anything past her. … I’m excited to see what she’s going to do.”
Berkholtz is hoping for a good experience in the Olympic Trials. She thinks it will push her to make a run at the 2024 Games as well.
“If I can do what I just did off of very little training, I think if I apply myself a lot and I can drop a ton of time,” she said. “2024 could be very special.”
