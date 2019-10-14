WISCONSIN RAPIDS — The Sun Prairie boys cross country team had one final tune-up for the Big Eight Conference Meet, earning a ninth-place finish at Saturday’s Wisconsin Rapids Invitational at Ridges Golf Course.
The Cardinals’ 215 points placed them ninth among 17 teams.
Sophomore Joseph Freng was the first SP runner to finish the 5K race, earning a 17 minute, 11.5 second clocking and 18th-place finish.
Following Freng were juniors Tyler Stoll (22nd, 17:21.4), Joseph Stoll (30th, 17:38.1) and Isaac Budde (84th, 19:07.3).
Sophomore Evan Buckingham completed the Sun Prairie scoring with a 92nd-place time of 19:28.3.
“On Saturday, the team raced very well, it was awesome to see the Cardinal runners race together — this was undoubtedly the team’s greatest source of strength, especially later in the race,” said Sun Prairie head coach Kevin Hall. “The team will capitalize on this strength next week as they compete at a fun, favorable course at Conference.”
UP NEXT
Sun Prairie will compete in the 2019 Big Eight Conference Meet this Saturday at Rockport Park in Janesville.
The girls race beings at 9:30 a.m., followed by the boys at 10:05 p.m.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS INVITATIONAL
At Ridge Golf Course
Boys team scores: Stevens Point 21, Marshfield 94, Sauk Prairie 103, Wisconsin Rapids 160, Manitowoc 173, Tomah 174, Deerfield/Cambridge 200, Oshkosh West 209, Sun Prairie 215, Darlington 280, Sparta 286, Onalaska Luther 316, Rosholt 343, Green Bay West 350, Athens 392, Adams-Friendship & Wisconsin Rapids Assumption, Inc.
Top 5 runners: Lepak, StPt, 16:01.0; Bourget, StPt, 16:06.0; Joshua McKee, Marsh, 16:11.3; Joseph McKee, Marsh, 16:13.0; Marcinske, Birch, 16:17.4
Sun Prairie: 18. Freng, 17:11.5; 22. T. Stoll, 17:21.4; 30. J. Stoll, 17:38.1; 84. Budde, 19:07.3; 92. Buckingham, 19:28.3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.