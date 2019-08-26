NEW GLARUS — Sydney O’Hearn finished just two strokes away from being medalist leading the Sun Prairie girls golf team to a fourth-place finish at the Verona Wildcat Invitational, held at Edelweiss Chalet Country Club on Thursday.
O’Hearn finished with an 18-hole score of 84, just two strokes behind meet medalist Andrea Schleeper of Verona.
Sun Prairie shot a 382 to finish behind Big Eight Conference foes Madison Memorial (355), Janesville Craig (356) and Madison West (373).
“It was a gorgeous day for golf,” said Sun Prairie head coach Shana Tiltrum.
Shana Tiltrum came in next for the Lady Cardinals with a 93, while Grace Holmes and Sophia Royle rounded out the team scoring with a 98 and 107, respectively.
UP NEXT
Sun Prairie was scheduled to play in the Crusade Fore a Cure on Monday, but the event was postponed by rain. No make-up date has yet been set.
Therefore, the Cardinals will next compete in the Portage Invitational on Wednesday. Play begins at Portage Country Club at 9 a.m.
Grace Holmes hits out of the rough on Thursday at the Verona Invitational at Edelweiss Chalet Country Club.
