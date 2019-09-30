JANESVILLE — Only two-tenths of a second separated Sun Prairie’s Kate Kopotic and Hinsdale Central’s Emma Watcke. But fortunately for Kopotic, those two-tenths were in her favor.
The Cardinal senior’s last-second lean at the tape edged Watcke at the Midwest Invitational held at Blackhawk Golf Course in Janesville Saturday. Kopotic’s winning time was 18 minutes, 35.5, just ahead of Watcke’s 18:35.7.
“With the exception of about one-tenth of a second in the final 50 meters, Kate Kopotic led the way for the entire varsity race,” said Sun Prairie head coach Matt Roe. “She put a quick gap on a chase pack that ended up being four girls; she led by as much as 10 seconds early on in the race, but with under a mile to go, it was down to about 4 seconds. Eventually she was caught and then briefly passed by Emma Watcke of Hinsdale Central (IL) before putting on a final burst to win by 0.2 of a second.”
Sun Prairie finished fourth in the 35-team field with 150 points. Watcke and McKenna Revord (3rd, 18:40.7) led Hinsdale Central to the team title.
Crossing the finish line next for Sun Prairie were senior Hannah Ray (20th, 19:43.9) and junior Dani Thompson (40th, 20:16.0).
“Hannah Ray had her best race of the season,” Roe said of the senior. “She made huge moves through the last 2 miles of the race and dropped 1:32 off her previous season best.”
Roudning out the SP scoring were seniors Amber Hodges (45th, 20:18.7) and Anna Boardman (49th, 20:28.4).
Senior Autumn Dushack (51st, 20:30.0) and sophomore Grace Edwards (83rd, 21:00.2) also represented Sun Prairie.
“Amber Hodges, Anna Boardman, and Autumn Dushack ran close together and all had season best times as well,” said Roe.
UP NEXT
Sun Prairie will have a much-needed rest before returning to competition next week. On Thursday, Oct. 10 they will compete in the Wisconsin Lutheran Invitational Thursday at 4:25 p.m. before traveling to Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.
MIDWEST INVITATIONAL
At Blackhawk G.C., Janesville
Team scores (Top 10): Hinsdale (Central), Ill. 85, Homestead 109, Arrowhead 119, Sun Prairie 150, Janesville Craig 188, Kimberly 192, Warren Township 210, Madison Memorial 226, Milwaukee DSHA 269.
Top 5 runners: 1. Kopotic, 18:35.5; 2. Watcke, HC, 18:35.7; 3. Revord, HC, 18:40.7; 4. Edwardson, Kim, 18:46.4; 5. Willemse, Home, 18:49.9.
Sun Prairie: 1. Kopotic, 18:35.5; 20. Ray, 19:43.9; 40. Thompson, 20;16.0; 45. Hodges, 20:18.7; 49, Boardman, 20:28.4; 51. Dushack, 20:30.0; 83. Edwards, 21:00.2.
