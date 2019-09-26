The one thing the Sun Prairie volleyball team could ill afford was to get caught looking ahead.
They didn’t.
The Cardinals rolled to a 25-13, 25-12, 25-16 win over visiting Janesville Craig and improved their Big Eight Conference-leading record to 5-0.
Sun Prairie, ranked No. 10 in the Division 1 Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association poll, plays fellow Big Eight unbeaten Verona Thursday.
“It’s hard to get pumped up to play that game when you’re looking at in the back of your mind a bigger game, but we were able to finish (Craig) off pretty efficiently,” said Cardinals head coach T.J. Rantala.
The Cardinals received a match-high nine kills from junior outside hitter Payton Addink, while fellow outside hitter Mia Livingston added eight kills and a block.
“Mia Livingston had a great night,” said Rantala about the senior co-captain. “It’s nice when we have another threat. I think people know our outsides pretty well so they kind of focus on that, but when we can get our middles and Mia on the right side involved it’s huge for us.”
Senior K.J. McNabb paced the team with 12 digs, while junior setter Josie Halbleib had 32 assists. Addink and junior Haley Winter each had five aces.
The Big Eight showdown between Sun Prairie and Verona begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Sun Prairie Fieldhouse.
